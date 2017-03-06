Cambridge Semantics, the leading provider of graph-based Smart Data management and exploratory analytics solutions, today announced its participation at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2017, March 6 – 9 in Grapevine, Texas.

“We are excited to attend Gartner Data & Analytics Summit this year, and are thrilled to have three of our executives sharing their insights and knowledge with leading industry professionals,” said Alok Prasad, president of Cambridge Semantics.

Barry Zane, vice president of engineering, and Ben Szekely, vice president of solutions, will discuss how Cambridge Semantics’ Anzo Smart Data Lake® (ASDL) solution empowers business users with on-demand analytics on rich data during their session entitled “Accelerating Insight with High Octane, Graph Fueled Data.” Zane and Szekely will also demonstrate ASDL 4.0. This presentation is set for Wednesday, March 8th at 1 p.m. CT.

In addition, Alok Prasad will be joined by Peter Horowitz of PricewaterhouseCoopers for their session entitled “Accelerating Insight: Smart Data Lakes Customer Success Stories” on Thursday, March 9th at 9:45 a.m. CT. They will discuss how Cambridge Semantics’ in-memory, massively parallel, semantic graph-based platform delivers an accelerating edge to data-driven organizations, while maintaining trust with security and governance.

Cambridge Semantics leverages its award-winning Smart Data Lake to revolutionize smart data discovery, analytics and data management across the enterprise and on the web at big data scale. ASDL includes the in-memory graph database, Anzo Graph Query Engine, which recently shattered a previous record of loading and querying a ‘trillion triples’ by 100x.

Cambridge Semantics will be exhibiting at booth #808. All presentations will take place at the Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center located at 1501 Gaylord Trail. For the full conference schedule, please visit: http://www.gartner.com/events-na/data-analytics/agenda/.

About Cambridge Semantics

Cambridge Semantics (CSI), the Smart Data Company, is an enterprise smart data management and exploratory analytics company. It enables customers and partners to rapidly build and deploy Smart Data Lake solutions based on its award-winning Anzo Smart Data Platform™ (ASDP).

IT departments and business users gain better understanding and data value through the semantic linking, analysis and management of diverse data whether internal or external, structured or unstructured. The Anzo Smart Data Lake solutions are delivered with increased speed, at big data scale and at a fraction of the implementation costs of using traditional approaches.

The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information visit http://www.cambridgesemantics.com