Kinsa, (http://www.kinsahealth.com), today announced $17 million in additional financing from GSR Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, FirstMark Capital and others. The latest financing will be used to develop additional smart products and services to further Kinsa’s mission to better track and stop the spread of illness.

“With this investment, Kinsa is excited to expand our services so we can take a big step forward in our mission to keep families and communities healthy,” explained Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa. “From the start, our vision has been to use connected health products to engage with people the moment they fall ill, helping them get better and stay well. We’re thrilled that the success of our Smart Thermometers has allowed us to reach this inflection point.”

2016 marked a period of strong growth for the company. Just two years after launching its original Smart Stick thermometer, Kinsa’s family of smart thermometers, which include the Smart Ear and Sesame Street thermometers, are now sold online and in more than 7,000 North American retail stores, including Target, Babies R Us, buybuyBaby and CVS.

As distribution and usage continues to grow, Kinsa is utilizing this new investment to increase app engagement and communication with users, ultimately helping those who are ill from their first sign of sickness, through recovery and beyond. Kinsa has worked with hundreds of thousands of users to determine additional services that are helpful in the moments that matter. Features such as wellness tips, real-time fever guidance, medication reminders, connection to physicians, local health information and more are being launched.

“Kinsa sits at the intersection of healthcare, technology and the ‘internet of things’ movement,” said Richard Lim, Managing Director, GSR Ventures. “We see tremendous potential in Kinsa’s vision to offer users additional health services through their products and are excited to lead this investment.”

The funding announcement brings Kinsa’s total financing to $28.6 million.

About Kinsa

Kinsa offers a suite of smart products and services, including its family of smartphone-connected thermometers, that guide users from the first sign of sickness through recovery and beyond by quickly and accurately recording illness details and offering guidance on what to do next. Kinsa also shows common illnesses circulating within communities, and is advancing efforts to create a real-time health map to help track and stop the spread of illness. Kinsa has won numerous awards, including the Grand Prize in Medical Innovation by the Cleveland Clinic, and is available in more than 7,000 retail locations in the US and Canada. http://www.kinsahealth.com.

For enterprise sales, please reach out to sales(at)kinsahealth(dot)com.

About GSR Ventures

GSR Ventures is a China focused venture capital firm that invests primarily in early-stage software enabled companies. Some of its notable investments include DiDi Chuxing, Qunar, Shanghai Great Wisdom, ele.me, and Funplus. The firm has about $1.5 billion under management and has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore and Silicon Valley.