Morphy Auctions, the finest auction destination for fresh to the market collections, is pleased to announce this breathtaking sales event sale to be held on Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th. The bidding starts promptly at 9:00 AM each day. All lots from this event are on display in Morphy's Denver auction gallery and available for preview now.

Let’s start by dropping a dime on this sale’s world-class selections of still and mechanical banks, with over 250 fine examples on offer. Bidders will undoubtedly jump for joy over lot #195, a J. & E. Stevens cast iron girl skipping rope bank. When wound and released, the rope rotates and the girl moves up and down while kicking her legs and turning her head from side to side. This very nice, clean example was previously in the Edwin Mosler collection and is estimated at $25,000-35,000. Lot #122, a panorama bank also by J. & E. Stevens, is a sight for sore eyes and is estimated at $4,000-6,000. It was designed by James Butler and patented on March 7, 1876; when a coin is inserted on the slot on the roof, the picture featured on display advances to the next one. And lot #268, a rare Kyser & Rex cast iron Mammy and Child mechanical bank, is in good hands with its $3,000-7,000 estimate.

The outstanding examples of Japanese battery operated space and robot toys on offer should send collectors into orbit. Two tin litho Gang of Five robots by Masudaya deserve a high five. The first, lot #646, appears to be all original and makes noise and spins around when its target is pushed. The second, lot #766, is also known as “The Lavender Robot.” They are estimated at $3,000-5,000 and $1,000-3,000 respectively. Lot #688, a Nomura mobile space TV unit with trailer travels with bump and go action; the TV on top features an illuminated, rotating space scene and its trailer has a rotating antenna. It broadcasts a $2,000-3,000 estimate. Lot #689, a Martian radar patrol by Daiya in beautiful, all original condition with its original crisp box, is no longshot to meet its $1,200-1,800 estimate. And lot #768, a silver version of Mr. Atomic Robot, marketed by Cragstan, is a sterling favorite in this category. One of the most iconic of all 1950's robots ever produced, it is estimated at $2,000-4,000.

This sale also shoots for the stars with a number of very fine Japanese tin litho wind up and friction space and robot toys. Lot #770, an Astro-Scout robot made by Yonezawa is marked “3” on its chest and includes its original box. It is estimated at $4,000-8,000. And two unusual examples from ASC are out of this world. The first is lot #604, an orange Tremendous Mike robot which advances forward and changes direction when in operation. The second is lot #609, a medium Chime Trooper astronaut which features a sound-emitting chest plate when the toy is in action. They are each estimated at $3,000-5,000.

Rolling right along, it’s time to check out this sale’s selections of fine wheeled and transportation related toys. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better version of a pressed steel Keystone police patrol truck than lot #1020, estimated at $3,000-4,000. This fantastic American piece features all original paint and decals; its overall condition is excellent plus. According to our experts, it is… “Possibly one of the best examples found for this age of toy.” Lot #1019, a c. 1926-1930 pressed steel, closed cab Buddy L ice delivery truck, just may send shivers down the spines of collectors. It has its original sliding canvas cover and paint and decals and is estimated at $2,000-3,000. Lot #315, a Carpenter Tally Ho cast iron toy, features four handsome wheeled horses pulling seven figures sitting atop of a period coach. This beautifully executed example, one of the all-time favorite horse drawn toys, is estimated at $4,000-8,000. And the rubber truly hits the road with lot #905, a very rare German Nifty tin litho wind-up Hi-Way Henry automobile, estimated at $6,000-9,000. This absolute rarity comes with its original box which is decorated with a very nice paper label showing characters driving the automobile. Only two or three examples with original boxes are known to exist.

Fine trains, doorstops, penny toys, marbles, holiday ephemera, Steiff animals, and dolls round out this comprehensive two day auction. Of special note is a small but quality collection of 13 vintage Käthe Kruse lots. Lot #4, an all cloth little girl with painted hair, molded and painted features, and a body with wide hips, is particularly appealing. She is estimated at $1,500-2,500.

According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, “Our first toy sale of 2017 certainly offers collectors some amazing temptations. The selections of robot and space toys, and mechanical and still banks, are especially strong in this event. I must admit, as a collector, that the J. & E. Stevens’ cast iron girl skipping rope bank is one that I would love to have on my shelf! We welcome you to visit our gallery in Denver, PA to view these outstanding items firsthand, or of course check them out online anytime at http://www.morphyauctions.com."

