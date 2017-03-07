“Opening a medical spa takes a lot of skill and hard work; but building one of the best medical spas in the country takes that and more,” says Alex R Thiersch, JD, founder/director of AmSpa.

How do you take a medical spa or medical aesthetic practice from a $500,000 per year business to a $3,000,000 per year brand? The Next! Level, a new training event from the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), will help medical spas make the jump from good to great.

The Next! Level workshops will be offered in four cities in 2017: Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Dallas, TX; and Chicago, IL.

This one-day workshop will cover advanced marketing, management, and legal tactics to help you find efficiencies, operate compliantly and make more money, such as:



Increasing conversion rates;

Understanding analytics and reporting;

Incentivizing staff;

Inventory management and the importance of retail;

Avoiding lawsuits;

Expanding, opening new locations, and franchising;

Positioning your brand for sale;

And more

Attendees will receive advice from industry experts, such as Terri Ross, who started world-renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher, MD’s medical spa in 2011 and served as its operating director. She also consults for the Lasky Aesthetics and Laser Center in Beverly Hills and transformed it from a $500,000 to a $2.5 million business in a span of only 18 months.

AmSpa is also excited to welcome Matt Taranto whose Kansas City-based Aestheticare medical spa exceeds $4 million in revenue per year. Taranto also runs Mint Aesthetics, which is a consultation firm that does practical and technical training for medical spa practitioners and staff, and that has worked with approximately 1,000 clinics in North America.

In addition, the industry experts that have made AmSpa’s Medical Spa Boot Camps one of the best training courses in the medical spa industry are all on the Next! Level agenda. Dori Soukup of InSPAration Management; Bryan Durocher of Durocher Enterprises; Louis Frisina, responsible for bringing Restylane to the United States; and Alex Thiersch will continue to offer their industry insights at this advanced course.

