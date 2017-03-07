"We look forward to continuing to provide effective and ethical behavioral services for our clients in our communities throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond in the years to come," said Autumn Vendramin, LMFT, BCBA.

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Life Strategies, LLC with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction and qualifications, and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“Life Strategies’ dedication to clinical excellence is reflected in their individualized treatment plans that utilize current best practices in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis and comprehensive collaboration strategies with physicians and families. The attention to staff and caregiver satisfaction further reflects the organization’s commitment to providing high quality care for their clients with developmental disabilities,” said Sara Gershfeld Litvak, Founder of BHCOE. “We are excited to commend the Executive Clinical Directors, Patricia Belmas and Autumn Vendramin, as well as their team, on creating a sustainable program that is an invaluable resource to the Northwest Indiana autism community and beyond.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“We are extremely proud and grateful for our exceptional team of passionate therapists who are critical to qualitative and quantitative improvements that our clients demonstrate across behavioral, social, and academic milestones,” said Patricia Belmas, LMFT, BCBA. Autumn Vendramin, LMHC, BCBA, added, “Our team is excited to be receiving this Award of Distinction from the BHCOE as an agency that is committed to providing high-quality services. We look forward to continuing to provide effective and ethical behavioral services for our clients in our communities throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond in the years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For or more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Life Strategies, LLC

Life Strategies specializes in ABA therapy for children and adolescents living with Autism and other developmental concerns, communication and learning challenges. Experienced therapists provide individualized behavioral therapy to improve child conduct concerns, and enhance relational and social skills. In-home and center-based ABA programs are supervised by a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). For more information, please visit https://www.life-strategies.net/Default.aspx.