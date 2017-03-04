Join Sultry Sensation Elexis Ansley for Jazz in the Gables on March 12

Elexis Ansley “Jazz in the Gables with Elexis” will feature the artist’s expert interpretations of favorites by jazz and R&B greats Etta James, Sade, Anita Baker and more accompanied by a seven-piece band, which will also feature Elexis on flute.

Sensational singer/songwriter, flautist and entertainer Elexis Ansley will be performing at the Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St. in Coral Gables on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 7 p.m. “Jazz in the Gables with Elexis” will feature the artist’s expert interpretations of favorites by jazz and R&B greats Etta James, Sade, Anita Baker and more accompanied by a seven-piece band, which will also feature Elexis on flute.

Classically-trained flautist and singer Elexis Ansley unleashes captivating, emotional music that tells tales about her personal experiences, transporting listeners to expansive worlds. Her dynamic work sparkles with elements of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and electronic dance music, overflowing with infectious vocal melodies and harmonies, a vivid spectrum of instrumental sounds and exhilarating rhythms. Elexis’ thoughtful lyrics illuminate inspirational themes like love, heartbreak, loss, longing, hope, self-discovery and the rejuvenating power of human connection and spirituality. Considered one of the top Marilyn Monroe impersonators in South Florida, her reverence for classic songs shine through her well-crafted, fresh arrangements of jazz standards. Often playing flute and other instruments during her performances, her acrobatic voice and gravity on stage invite audiences into her irresistible orbit and show her profound connection to her artistry and her message.

Raised in Baltimore, Elexis discovered her talent for singing as a very young girl and found inspiration in musical theater and the songs of powerhouse vocalists like Christina Aguilera, Etta James and Aretha Franklin. Captivated by music’s many colors and tones, she was pulled to the lush soprano timbre of the flute and began to learn the intricacies of instrument and how to use it to express her complex emotions. As she evolved as a singer and instrumentalist, she simultaneously found her footing as a songwriter, studying the extraordinary repertoire and range of classical composers like Claude Debussy, Peter Tchaikovsky and Thomas Newman as well as Marvin Gaye, Tom Waits and contemporary artists like Amy Winehouse and Adele.

Now rooted in Miami, Elexis’ multifaceted artistic path has been blazed by her unfaltering work ethic, passion for expanding her musical horizons and a mindful connection to creating art that is true to her soul. She studied music at Florida State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Florida International University with flute as her principal instrument. In addition to her thriving solo career, she is an in-demand front woman, Elexis has sung with bands including Stark Naked, The Ruby Baker Band, The Final Countdown Band and Miami Blues Band. She is also well versed in recording, producing and sound engineering and acts as co-producer on her own tracks.

Elexis Ansley is excited to perform at the Open Stage Club as she plans a series of live shows to support her upcoming music releases and finishes up work on her next EP, which will be available on iTunes in Summer 2017.

For more information about Jazz in the Gables with Elexis, please visit http://www.facebook.com/musicbyelexis. A limited number of discounted tickets are also available through Living Social at the following link: https://m.livingsocial.com/events/1642298-admission-to-jazz-in-the-gables-with-elexis-ansley.