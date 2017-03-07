Our Managed Services practice has the maturity, scale and high touch approach that mid-market businesses need in order to keep pace with today’s changing IT landscape.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has announced that SWC Technology Partners, an award-winning provider of IT solutions to mid-market organizations, has been named to The Elite 150 Category of CRN’s 2017 Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 list. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering Managed Services. SWC’s offerings were recognized for their ability to provide strategic guidance, navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of technology, improve operational efficiencies and maximize return on IT investments.

Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

“We’re truly excited to be recognized again by CRN for our managed services solutions,” said Susie Cummings, Senior Vice President at SWC Technology Partners. “For years SWC has invested in understanding our clients’ business goals and specific challenges in order to provide them with customized IT solutions. Our Managed Services practice has the maturity, scale and high touch approach that mid-market businesses need in order to keep pace with today’s changing IT landscape. Our consistent growth is a result of our ability to add value to our client relationships through innovation and solid delivery. This award acknowledges that we’re continuing to achieve success in these areas.”

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

To explore topics and approaches related to Managed Services, visit SWC’s Strategic IT Outsourcing resource page at http://hubs.ly/H06xHVW0 to view for articles, whitepapers or take an interactive IT Readiness Evaluation for your organization at http://hubs.ly/H06xHWs0.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About SWC Technology Partners

SWC Technology Partners is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations. For more than 35 years, SWC has excelled at delivering technology solutions that optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing and drive profitability.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois with offices in Chicago and Indianapolis, IN, SWC has been honored to receive numerous awards including being recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Best Places to Work, one of Chicago’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for, and making the Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, visit swc.com.