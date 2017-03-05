Reflexis and IBM Bring Real-Time Retail to EuroShop 2017

We help your store managers and employees keep their focus on meeting customer needs rather than sitting in the back room reading reports and responding to emails.

Reflexis invites retailers to visit Stand A41 at EuroShop 2017 to learn about and demo our state of the art real-time store operations platform for large and mid-sized retailers. Using the Reflexis platform, including standard and custom reporting powered by IBM Cognos, retailers can ensure corporate task compliance, better labor scheduling, and best-practice response to real-time exceptions and changing conditions. Without having to switch between multiple applications, employees can respond the right way to customer demands and drive increased profitability. The conference will take place at the Düsseldorf Fair Grounds from March 5-9, 2017.

At our stand, Reflexis executives will be ready to discuss your company’s retail, hospitality, and restaurant chain needs, explain how Reflexis solutions address them, and enable exceptional customer service.

“Amid growing competition from online pure-play retailers, traditional brick-and-mortar retailers must go digital,” says Stefan Welke, Sales Director DACH. “Stores that operate in real time will give employees the power to provide top-level customer service, deliver omni-channel services, and respond to unexpected events. We help your store managers and employees keep their focus on meeting customer needs rather than sitting in the back room reading reports and responding to emails.”

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis helps retailers simplify store operations and better engage customers to uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store operations, task management, retail store auditing, time and attendance, workforce management (labor budgeting, forecasting, and scheduling), employee self-service, mobile apps, and analytics enables retailers to align store labor & activities to corporate goals and institutionalize best-practice response to real-time exceptions and alerts.

Since 2001, more than 200 of the world’s best retailers in multiple vertical categories have reported dramatic improvements in store-level compliance with corporate strategies and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis solutions.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit http://www.reflexisinc.com.

Contacts:

Reflexis Systems, GmbH

Stefan Welke, +49 (0) 211 42471 5640

Sales Director DACH

Stefan.Welke(at)Reflexisinc(dot)com

OP Choudhary, 44 (0) 1256 857310

Head of Operations, EMEA

OP.Choudhary(at)Reflexisinc(dot)com