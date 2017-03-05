TapClicks, Inc., a leading marketing technology company that delivers a complete digital Marketing Operations Platform including order processing, workflow management, reporting and analytics, will be sharing the latest in their world class Marketing Operations Platform at the 2017 Local Online Advertising Conference (LOAC). TapClicks has been an active participant and major sponsor of LOAC, the premiere industry event for local media advertising hosted by Borrell Associates, for the last four years at both the West and East coast shows.

“The industry is going through a transformation of linear media to digital. It's the combination of the two that their customers require, such as radio in addition to digital,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “TapClicks has been working with leaders of the media world to deliver such a world class solution around digital marketing today, which is why TapClicks is sponsoring the largest gathering of local media's digital executives.” Hedayati continued.

The goal of the annual conference is to reveal the major trends in local advertising, and provide recommendations for how media companies can capitalize on those trends. This year’s LOAC event will have a heavy focus on the sales organization as Borrell Associates found that the sales force was responsible for driving over half of all locally spent digital advertising last year.

“I’ve always been impressed by TapClicks’ value proposition, which strengthens the bond between buyer and seller by providing excellent analytics. I’m honored to have TapClicks at #LOAC2017,” said Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates who hosts the annual event.

WHAT: TapClicks at Borrell’s LOAC 2017

WHEN: Monday, March 6th – Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

WHERE: Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY

Join TapClicks in the Plymouth Room during the event for a preview of the world class reporting, analytics, reporting and workflow solutions, and open job opportunities throughout the event. To learn more, visit their website at TapClicks.com. On Twitter, follow @TapClicks for live updates at the event.

For more information on LOAC2017, visit: http://www.borrellassociates.com.



TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is a leading marketing technology company for agencies, media companies, brands, and enterprises. Its integrated Marketing Operations Platform includes workflow and order management, analytics, and automated reporting — all within a single intuitive user interface available on demand in the cloud. TapClicks has delivered over 1,000,000 dashboards to over 5,000 brands and over 500 media companies and agencies worldwide. The TapClicks platform leverages over 150 native integrations with leading marketing and advertising platforms and rounds out its solution with its Import Wizard, which enables the platform to use data from virtually any source. TapClicks was founded in 2009, and operates out of offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Canada, Europe and Latin America.