Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (RRT), a leading provider of order management, virtual call center and technology solutions for restaurants helping them to manage and optimize their off-premises orders, implements new custom technology innovations and requirements for operators with high seasonal takeout and catering opportunities capturing unrealized new business.

In the weeks leading up to the 2016 holiday season, RRT worked diligently with one of its newest clients operating approximately (15) locations throughout Southern California who experiences an exceptional increase in volume during the end of the year holiday season, to provide a series of new and customized services to support this high-volume of seasonal activity. The subsequent new services included:



A customized online and mobile ordering portal for their guests along with a customized staff ordering portal.

Integration with a new payment provider to authorize payments in advance for guest orders at the time the order is placed, compared to the typical process of not receiving the payments until the order is actually picked up.

Implementation of product mix reporting for advance orders that provides the future quantity of menu items ordered through the RRT system to assist clients with planning and inventory management.

Implementation of a sourced credit card swipe reader that integrates into RRT’s proprietary software

Additional POS and CRM integration related to date and time controls to accommodate specific minute selections, custom POS item categories, and non-taxable item features.

Ability to send email confirmations to guests at the time of their advanced order as well as an additional reminder email one day prior to the guests’ scheduled pickup time.

Implementation of an updated reporting services platform to produce real-time reporting as well as created a customized customer order report, in addition to other standard product-mix reports.

Integration with Fishbowl and Google Analytics for additional reporting, trending and monitoring.

As a result, the client realized a significant increase in their holiday takeout and catering business. From November 15, 2016 through December 31, 2016 over 22,000 orders were placed via online, mobile, phone call and staff ordering portals leading to nearly $900,000 in seasonal takeout revenues and most of these orders came during very short periods of time right before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Prior to partnering with RRT, this client struggled trying to handle and manage all of the seasonl volume. The specific solution breakdowns are as follows:

Orders via Mobile: 1,033 orders

Orders via Online: 9,004 orders

Orders via Phone: 4,347 orders

Orders via Staff Ordering Portal: 7,713 orders

The new seasonal custom features greatly enhances RRT’s overall services and are planned to be moved into the standard off-premise offerings to support catering, seasonal and other high volume activity for other RRT clients.

“Many operators have such a surge of seasonal opportunities that they simply can’t serve them all alone. Our value is not only assisting them in the realization of this business, but working with them to tailor our solutions and services and aligning them more closely with their business objectives to optimize revenue streams and the guest experience,” said David Schofield, CEO at RRT. “Our latest innovations provide our clients with new, robust tools that they can utilize to support the very attractive catering opportunities so many restaurants are pursuing. Additionally for those clients with high volume seasonal surges, RRT now has services to assist its clients with operational challenges which provide so much pressure during these short periods of time. With our continual operational evolution, this directly impacts and correlates with our client’s growth as well as our own.”

