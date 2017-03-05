DEUTZ to Present Expanded Engine Portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

From March 7-11, DEUTZ will be at CONEXPO 2017 in Las Vegas to present its expanded engine portfolio with cubic capacities now ranging from 2.2 to 18.0 liters. In the spirit of the slogan, “FUTURE DRIVEN – engine technology for tomorrow,” DEUTZ will be showing several new gas and diesel engines together for the first time in the USA.

CONEXPO highlights include:



2,368-square-foot booth, number S-85230, South Hall

Press conference: March 8, 10 AM – 11 AM, Room N249 – 251

Expanded engine portfolio from 2.2 to 18.0 liters (25 - 620 kW / 30 - 830 hp)

U.S. debut of the new DEUTZ TCD 2.2 / 5.0 / 9.0 / 12.0 / 13.5 and 18.0 engines

TCD 2.2 and 2.9 engines also as gas versions (LPG)

At its booth, S-85230, DEUTZ will unveil its new four-cylinder TCD 5.0 and TCD 9.0 diesel engines and six-cylinder TCD 12.0, TCD 13.5 and TCD 18.0 engines to the American market. The diesel and gas versions of the new three-cylinder TCD 2.2 and the gas version of the well-proven four-cylinder TCD 2.9 will also be on display.

The DEUTZ TCD 5.0 will be introduced worldwide in 2019 to meet the next EU Stage V emissions standard. The engine will also comply with U.S. Tier 4 Final. This particularly compact, turbocharged and charge-air-cooled, five-cubic-liter diesel engine generates 135-200 hp (100-150 kW) and 890 Nm of torque. The engine also conforms to the downsizing principle by producing more power from a smaller cubic capacity, enabling customers to replace larger displacement engines with more fuel-efficient and compact four-cylinder engines. The TCD 5.0 is a brand-new design with minimum pipework and fewer components for less complexity and maintenance.

Another DEUTZ highlight at CONEXPO will be the new TCD 9.0. This nine-cubic-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 300-400 hp (200-300 kW) and 1,700 Nm of torque. Its highly compact design makes it easy to install in a wide variety of applications, particularly excavators and wheel loaders.

DEUTZ is also showing two six-cylinder in-line engines – the TCD 12.0 and 13.5 – generating up to 400 kW (536 hp) and 2,500 Nm and up to 450 kW (600 hp) and 2,800 Nm respectively. Together with the TCD 9.0, these engines will follow a standardized family design with common customer interfaces and high component commonality. In the future, the DEUTZ TCD 18.0 will mark the upper end of the power scale. Its engine, designed much like a six-cylinder in-line engine, boasts up to 830 hp (620 kW) and 3,600 Nm of torque.

All four engines (TCD 9.0 – 18.0) are the product of a collaborative partnership with the Liebherr Group. DEUTZ plans to market these Liebherr-manufactured engines under its own brand name and make them available in 2019 via the worldwide DEUTZ dealership and service network. These engines will all meet EU Stage V, US Tier 4 Final, China IV and EU Stage IIIA emissions standards.

“Expanding our engine portfolio allows us to pursue new markets and grow our customer base,” said Robert T. Mann, DEUTZ Corporation (USA) president and CEO. “The TCD 5.0 enhances the strategically important range between 135-200 hp (100 and 150 kW). In the future, our TCD 9.0 to 18.0 family will offer powerful four- and six-cylinder engines for heavy-duty applications.”

DEUTZ is not only expanding the upper end of its power range, but is also presenting three new engines for the lower power range. Generating up to 75 hp (56 kW), the TCD 2.2 – the three-cylinder variant of the successful four-cylinder TCD 2.9 – will represent an additional option, particularly for material handling and compact construction equipment. DEUTZ is also introducing two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) versions of the TCD 2.2 and the TCD 2.9. The engines are designated G 2.2 and G 2.9 and are especially suitable for forklift trucks, industrial, stationary and compact construction equipment.

The new DEUTZ Smart EAT system will also be exhibited at the show. With this exhaust aftertreatment solution, the DOC, DPF and SCR (including the dosing unit) are all housed in a so-called single unit. In other words, the entire exhaust aftertreatment technology is compactly integrated into one component, providing customers with additional installation space in their equipment. If required, the SCR system and the DOC/DPF unit can also be installed as a flexible modular unit to efficiently use the available space.

In addition to its new engines, DEUTZ will be featuring a powerpack for the popular TCD 3.6. The powerpack comes ready for assembly with its cooling system attached. DEUTZ Xchange engines will also be on display at CONEXPO. These professionally reconditioned engines and components represent a quick, economic and eco-friendly alternative to purchasing a new engine.

