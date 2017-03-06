Austin & Williams President Eva LaMere We were immediately inspired by the effective and compassionate care provided by Gurwin Jewish to the families they serve, at a critical point in their lives. - Eva LaMere, President, Austin & Williams

Leading advertising, branding and digital marketing agency Austin & Williams announced today it has been selected as the strategic communications partner for Gurwin Jewish, a leading provider of senior living services including Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, Home Care, a proposed Independent Living community and more. Located in Commack, NY, Gurwin Jewish has served its community since its founding in 1988 and is regarded as one of the premier providers of senior healthcare services in the region.

“We are so excited to be able to partner with the leadership at Gurwin Jewish to help grow the public understanding of their services,” said Austin & Williams President Eva LaMere. “We were immediately inspired by their work on behalf of so many families at a critical point in their lives. We are looking forward to helping to tell their story of effective and compassionate senior care to the world.”

“Austin & Williams immediately understood our mission, and recognized our unique position in providing all levels of care to Long Island seniors,” said Herbert H. Friedman, Executive Vice President/CEO of Gurwin Jewish. “Assuring that our mission and values are effectively communicated is clearly a priority that Austin & Williams appreciates. Their history of delivering measurable value to their clients will serve us well into the future, especially as we plan for our expansion to include the proposed Fountaingate Gardens, an independent living community that will provide an innovative approach to retirement and an unrivaled gold standard of care.”

Under the agreement, Austin & Williams will provide a full suite of services to Gurwin Jewish that includes campaign development, brand enhancement, media planning and buying, digital marketing and strategy and public relations support.

About Austin & Williams

Austin & Williams is a full-service marketing, digital and public relations firm, creating ideas that inspire action for clients in the healthcare, higher education, financial services and professional services industries. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the state of New York, the Long Island-based firm was founded in 1992 and was named one of the 100 fastest-growing agencies in the nation.