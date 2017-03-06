Hypertherm's new XPR300 plasma cutting system is the company's most significant advance in mechanized plasma cutting ever. The arrival of X-Definition Plasma and our new XPR300 is a huge step forward…The combination of faster cut speeds, unparalleled cut quality, intuitive features, and automatic system monitoring make it our most advanced and productive plasma yet.

Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems, today announced its most significant advance in mechanized plasma cutting ever with the introduction of an entirely new class of plasma called X-Definition™. This new plasma is available for the first time in a 300 amp plasma system called the XPR300™.

X-Definition class plasma combines engineering advances and refined high definition plasma processes to deliver unmatched plasma cut quality on mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. Laboratory testing shows ISO-9013 Range 2 cut quality on thin mild steel and extended ISO Range 3 cuts on thicker metals. To reach this point Hypertherm engineers had to develop a number of new patent-pending processes like Vented Water Injection™ (VWI), plasma dampening, and vent-to-shield technologies. The end result is squarer cut edges, markedly less angularity, and excellent surface finish on non-ferrous metals like aluminum and stainless steel.

X-Definition Plasma is available in Hypertherm’s new XPR300. New technology makes it more efficient than any other plasma system. The XPR300 cuts faster and uses power more efficiently than earlier Hypertherm systems like the HyPerformance® HPR260XD®. Piercing capability is also improved thanks to increased power and an exclusive argon-assist process which enables 30 percent thicker piercing on mild steel and a 20 percent increase on stainless steel. Additionally, consumable life and cut quality over the life of the consumables get a dramatic boost from advances such as Cool nozzle™ and Arc response technology™. The latter of which protects consumables from the negative impact of ramp down errors, a regular occurrence in real-life cutting. By reducing the impact of ramp down errors, XPR consumables can last up to last three times longer than on competitive, older generation systems.

“The arrival of X-Definition Plasma and our new XPR300 is a huge step forward in the capabilities of plasma technology,” said Phil Parker, product marketing manager for Hypertherm XPR Plasma. “The combination of faster cut speeds, unparalleled cut quality, intuitive features, and automatic system monitoring make it our most advanced and productive plasma yet. It really opens up a wide range of opportunities for companies by providing cut quality and consistency that may make it suitable for applications which have previously been associated with laser, but with the much lower initial investment costs associated with plasma.”

Despite being Hypertherm’s most advanced system yet, the XPR300 is easy to use. Sensors in the power supply deliver refined diagnostic codes and significantly enhanced system monitoring information. This reduces troubleshooting time and provides proactive data to improve overall system optimization and uptime. Additionally, the system is designed with fewer consoles and connections so operators can spend less time setting-up and more time cutting. For example, an EasyConnect™ feature allows operators to quickly plug the torch lead into the torch connect console without the use of tools, while a patent pending QuickLock™ electrode delivers easy quarter turn tightening to further reduce setup time. Another new design feature is a quick change torch that enables an operator to rapidly change torches with just one hand. All consoles feature advanced autogas capability allowing operators to select and implement cutting jobs directly from the CNC, along with Wi-Fi in the power supply to enable system, or even multiple system, monitoring from afar.

