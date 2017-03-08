Azoteq adds two new representatives

“Azoteq partnered with Bridge Marketing in this important geographical location because they have an excellent team with vast experience and access to all key customers in the area,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing.

Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the appointment of two new manufacturers’ representatives.

Bridge Marketing is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Nine dedicated sales professionals serve the electronics engineering community in the strategically important Bay area, the greater Northern California and Northern Nevada.

“Azoteq partnered with Bridge Marketing in this important geographical location because they have an excellent team with vast experience and access to all key customers in the area,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing.

Mel Foster comes on board to cover the Midwest: North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Since their humble beginnings in 1924, Mel Foster now is one of the most respected manufacturer representatives in the United States. They have global partnerships with leading semiconductor, passive device and embedded system manufacturers and distributors. The team of sales representatives and field engineers possesses unparalleled experience, skill and expertise.

“Azoteq is proud of the new partnership with Mel Foster,” said Tim Sanghera, Azoteq’s Sales Manager for the Americas. “They are the perfect partner to link up Azoteq with key customers and established distribution partners.”

About Azoteq

Azoteq (http://www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies. With more than 12 years of capacitive sensing experience, the sensor offering is now expanded to include ProxFusion™: multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion™ offers capacitive sensing, Hall-effect, IR, PIR, inductive and ambient light sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe and the USA.

About Mel Foster

Mel Foster is 100% employee owned, is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and operates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. Mel Foster stays on the leading edge of the technology market through continuing education, industry forums and their own thirst for leadership.

About Bridge Marketing

Bridge Marketing is an independent manufacturers’ representative firm based in Santa Clara, addressing Northern California and Northern Nevada. Bridge Marketing represents only the highest quality electronic component manufacturers located worldwide. Bridge presents its unique technologies to a broad customer base in the most ethical and professional way, “bridging the gap” between the solutions and those who need them.

IQ Switch®, ProxSense®, ProxFusion™, LightSense™, AirButton®, DYCAL™ and Crystal Driver® are trademarks of Azoteq (Pty) Ltd.

Editorial Contact & Interviews:

Jean Viljoen

+27 21 863 0033

jean.viljoen(at)azoteq(dot)com

http://www.azoteq.com