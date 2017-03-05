“We are so thrilled to work on this exciting project as part of our overall destination branding efforts for Oxnard,” stated Joshua Travers, Executive Director for the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau

Oxnard’s golden beaches, attractions, majestic offshore Islands, picturesque Channel Islands Harbor its diverse restaurants and more will be featured on Family Travel with Colleen Kelly, a popular national public television series.

The Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau, in conjunction with local tourism partners, is proud to partner with this national PBS series, for the episode that will be filmed March 24-26. Host, Colleen Kelly along with her family and production team will provide a glimpse into Oxnard’s many diverse family attractions over the three-day shoot.

Besides experiencing a whale watching cruise to Anacapa Island with Island Packers, the production team will highlight Oxnard’s beaches, Channel Islands Harbor and experience fun activities such as sailing and Footgolf at River Ridge Golf Club. Other planned segments include a cooking class at La Dolce Vita and high tea at historic Heritage Square.

The Oxnard episode will air this summer 2017 and will be broadcast an unlimited number of times on hundreds of PBS stations for at least two years.

Family Travel with Colleen Kelly is aired nationally on public television with 30-minute episodes offering a personalized and ‘exclusive’ behind-the- scenes tour with an upbeat, high energy format that engages the audience. The series airs to over 17 million viewers in 95% of the U.S. on 459 channels, as well as internationally in Europe and Asia. In addition, Kelly is a featured on-air travel expert for live morning television and radio shows, brand influencer, national speaker and is affiliated with several well-known travel organizations and affiliates.