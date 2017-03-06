The Service Companies has partnered with Navigate Corporation, a premier Management Consulting firm in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to dive deep into the drivers of associate engagement and retention. As the unrivaled provider of cleaning, staffing and managed services for the hospitality industry with nearly 10,000 hourly associates, The Service Companies is addressing engagement and retention, a challenge faced by all companies with a predominantly hourly workforce, as a key step in becoming the employer of choice for hourly employees.

Through an intensive six-month process conducted alongside the Navigate team, The Service Companies leaders have an acute understanding of why associates decide to leave their jobs at each designated time-based cohort along an associate’s employment journey. By actively engaging past and present associates, The Service Companies has identified a multitude of creative and effective initiatives that have resulted in higher associate engagement and dramatically lower turnover, and will be implemented across the company’s account portfolio throughout 2017.

Steve Wilson, President and CEO of The Service Companies, says, “As we progressed through our engagement with Navigate, it became even more clear to our leadership team that by making associate success our top priority, the positive impact would be profound on every aspect of our business”. He added, “We assembled a team of our top hospitality leaders to focus solely on this all important process until it becomes the core spirit and foundation of our company culture.”

Keith Gaines, Senior Vice President of Operations and Associate Success, will lead the team, along with Anjuli Ganguly, Vice President of Human Resources and Associate Success, and Teresa Agustin, Director of Training and Strategic Operations. Keith, Anjuli and Teresa will work directly with Navigate, with the objective of creating and executing comprehensive action plans for both The Service Companies as a whole and each customer account.

Of this new project, Keith Gaines states, “Along with Navigate, we have spent an incredible amount of time and capital to enrich our associate experience and workplace journey. So far, we have implemented a mentorship program for all new associates and rolled out our Step-Up training and development program for future leaders. Next will be enhanced Guest Room Attendant training and additional learning opportunities for all associates. The feedback and response from our associates has been incredible and shows how important this focus is”.

Associate success is an incredibly important aspect of every business, and one that top hospitality organizations desire from their service providers. By making this a priority, The Service Companies becomes the unrivaled managed services provider in the hospitality industry with the ability to solve and address engagement and retention issues.

