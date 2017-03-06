Board Engagement Leadership Level (BELL) Based on the work of Dr. Curtis J. Crawford, XCEO’s President & CEO, the BELL Certification model comes directly from his many years of corporate board work and specific understanding of how board can best communicate with shareholders.

XCEO, Inc., a leading provider of board governance, leadership and board portal products and services is reporting on the process for which boards can report their own governance and leadership activities and receive Board Engagement Leadership Level™ (BELL) Certification after remarkable interest in the process. Many boards are eager to provide a thorough account of the comprehensive governance initiatives taking place in todays’ boardrooms. With the XCEO certification process, no information is shared specifically on the evaluations, scores or other feedback provided by the board and management team.

Partnering with clients, XCEO has begun the process of issuing BELL™ Certification to those boards which have expressed interest in the certification. Many public company boards recognize that the BELL™ Certification is a constructive way for it to demonstrate its commitment to building shareholder value via performance effectiveness which is consistently and comprehensively evaluated. While particularly important for publicly traded companies, XCEO is seeing interest from many non-profit, educational and private company boards in disclosing this important information.

The self-reported, secure and quantitative information is critical for many stakeholders including investors, rating agencies and insurance companies. This XCEO BELL™ Certification process gives investors and stakeholders a level of confidence that the best performance activities are taking place in the boardroom.

Based on the work of Dr. Curtis J. Crawford, XCEO’s President & CEO, the BELL™ Certification model comes directly from his many years of corporate board work and specific understanding of how board can best communicate with shareholders about the priority and commitment that Extreme Personal Leadership® and Enlightened Corporate Governance® are given in the boardroom.

XCEO defines the standard for the governance of high-performing boards. It identifies the board, CEO, committee and management activities that distinguish a board’s effectiveness in regard to its governance practices. The classification of each board’s governance effectiveness activities is centered on the standard, traditional, and enlightened classifications which are part of Dr. Crawford’s book, Compliance & Conviction: The Evolution of Enlightened Corporate Governance.

Having spent the last 13 years in corporate, non-profit, university and government boardrooms, XCEO has a formula for the standardization of a very critical yet largely undocumented process for the assurance of governance. XCEO has a firm understanding of the requirements, guidelines, processes and characteristics that need to be consistently utilized in order to universally measure effectiveness.

XCEO Inc. partners with corporate and public sector boards and directors to fulfill all of their governance needs, including individual director development, board recruiting and on-boarding services, automated performance assessments and a secure board portal for increased efficiency, communication and collaboration. XCEO also partners with senior executives on personal leadership, entrepreneurial initiatives, professional advancement strategies and board positioning. Founded in 2003, XCEO serves clients ranging from Silicon Valley start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.