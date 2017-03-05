Brussels is the heart of Europe!

The Business Architecture Guild and Object Management Group® (OMG®) are pleased to present the fifth annual European Business Architecture Innovation Summit in Brussels on June 6-7, 2017. This premier European event features business practitioners and experts from around the world who will share a range of experiences from a cross-section of industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and utilities. Discussions weave together state-of-the-art and state-of-the-practice approaches that feature the role of business architecture in:



Strategy enablement and business model deployment

Practice alignment and roadmap definition

Portfolio management and investment strategy

Risk management and regulatory compliance

Business performance analysis

Digital transformation and customer experience

For those new to the discipline, consider attending the Business Architecture Primer being offered on Monday afternoon, prior to the Summit.

Special this year, in conjunction with the Summit, the Business Architecture Guild and OMG are also pleased to sponsor a 1-day Business Architecture Transportation Industry Reference Model Workshop on June 8, 2017 - also in Brussels. The workshop will evolve the Transportation Industry Reference Model. This workshop will include work that engages with a cross-section of transportation industry companies including airlines, shipping companies, urban transport and others. Stay with us or join us after the Summit for this unique experience of hands-on building capabilities and value streams. This is the perfect practice-run for your own firm's mapping projects.

To register for any or all of these events, follow this link.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The primary purpose of the Business Architecture Guild® is “to promote best practices and expand the knowledgebase of the business architecture discipline.” The Guild is an international, not-for-profit, member-based organization that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and providers of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program, which certifies business architects worldwide. For more information visit http://www.businessarchitectureguild.org.