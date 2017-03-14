Tellius Unveils Next Generation Intelligent Data Discovery

Tellius Intelligent Data Discovery “With Tellius search-driven analytics platform, you can get tomorrow’s insights today from any data, anywhere" said Ajay Khanna, founder and CEO of Tellius.

Today Tellius unveiled search-powered, intelligent data discovery at Strata+Hadoop World in San Jose, California. After connecting to popular data sources, Tellius automatically segments and combines millions of variable combinations to find unbiased insights in minutes empowering anyone to optimize outcomes with data science algorithms.

With a Google-like search experience (SearchQL), users can find answers to questions in seconds. Tellius brings guided and natural language query search analytics to the masses. Next generation In-Memory Compute Engine (ICE) technology unifies disparate data sources across the entire analytics life-cycle without writing lines of code. The platform provides a seamless fusion of data visualization, actionable insights and advanced machine learning capabilities. Non-technical users and data scientists alike can easily share insights breaking down historical silos of actionable intelligence. Powerful search functionality utilizes data relationships to provide intelligent suggestions and recommendations about your own data.

Tellius addresses both the need to expedite data-driven analytics and a growing data scientist skills shortage in a world where analytics is becoming critical for sustaining a competitive advantage.

“With Tellius search-driven analytics platform, you can get tomorrow’s insights today from any data, anywhere. Historically it could take weeks or months to manually explore and analyze data to get answers,” said Ajay Khanna, founder and CEO of Tellius. “with Tellius you can get unbiased answers almost immediately.”

Automation is the next frontier of analytics. Uncovering complex hidden patterns that could be missed with time consuming, manual analysis brings immense value to organizations that want to maximize the value of data. With button-click ease, Tellius intelligence data discovery powered by advanced machine learning algorithms delivers rapid actionable insights. Tellius unique proprietary Smart Insights Engine leverages combines various machine learning algorithms providing insights in form of stories which can be easily understood.

Tellius is available both on-premises and as a cloud software-as-a-service offering that can be up and running quickly, delivering near-instant, actionable insights with no coding or data modeling required.

