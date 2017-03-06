SXSWedu: Renaissance Launches “Renaissance Growth Platform”

Renaissance®, the leader in K-12 learning analytics, announces that nearly 20 million students—one-third of United States schools—are actively using its innovative, ground breaking Renaissance Growth Platform™. The platform integrates the company’s award winning portfolio: Renaissance Star360® assessment solutions, the Renaissance Accelerated Reader 360® reading practice solution, and the Renaissance Accelerated Math® practice solution.

“Over a four-year period we conducted exhaustive research and interviewed hundreds of educators and learned that many of them are struggling to accurately measure student growth on a daily basis,” said Mark Angel, chief technology officer at Renaissance. “We also confirmed that they want to differentiate and personalize instruction, but it’s difficult for them to do so in a way that’s scalable in the classroom. Our Growth Platform makes both of these goals attainable for educators by allowing them to set goals and monitor student progress with greater efficiency.”

Released at the beginning of 2017, the Renaissance Growth Platform was built with three things in mind: flexibility, efficiency and usability. In parallel to building the Growth Platform, Renaissance rebuilt its complete portfolio to take advantage of the platform’s robust, scalable architecture. The power of the complete integrated suite manifests in several ways, including a workflow engine that allows educators to manage and deliver all assignments from Star assessments to Accelerated Reader 360 and Accelerated Math practice through a simple-to-use student inbox.

“The Renaissance Growth Platform is the next step in our vision to provide educators with a comprehensive view of student growth and mastery while giving them more time to focus on students,” says Mike Evans, interim CEO and chief financial officer at Renaissance. “Now we are able to deliver our entire portfolio with the fully integrated set of learning analytics educators need to make decisions and lay the groundwork for increased interoperability with school systems and instructional partners.”

Renaissance will unveil more about the Renaissance Growth Platform and its bold new vision for making personalized learning a reality for educators at SXSWedu, taking place March 5–9 in Austin, Texas. The company will be hosting the SXSWedu Opening Party on Monday, March 6, which is open to all SXSWedu attendees.

About Renaissance

Renaissance® is the leader in K-12 learning analytics, enabling teachers, curriculum creators, and educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance’s solutions help educators analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters—creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey—from year to year and for a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 60 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.renaissance.com.

About SXSWedu

The SXSWedu® Conference & Festival fosters and celebrates innovations in learning by hosting a diverse and energetic community of stakeholders across a variety of backgrounds in education. The annual four-day event affords registrants open access to engaging sessions, immersive workshops, interactive learning experiences, film screenings, early-stage startups, business opportunities and networking. Through collaboration, creativity and social action, SXSWedu empowers its global community to Connect. Discover. Impact. SXSWedu is a component of the South by Southwest® family of conferences and festivals. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSWedu, March 6-9, 2017 in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit the online schedule.

