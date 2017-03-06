John Farnbach Joins the Strategy 2 Market Team

John works with engineers and their managers to improve their firm’s product development competitive capabilities in today’s dynamic business environment. Yesterday’s companies competed on operational efficiency, but success today requires agility to seize new opportunities and adapt to fast-changing customer requirements. New management methods such as Exploratory Product Development (ExPD) and Flexible Product Development provide better returns on new product investment with faster innovation and less waste.

John is a seasoned practitioner who brings 35 years’ experience from a spectrum of industries to resolve clients’ R&D roadblocks. He has worked in and consulted with companies in industries such as semiconductors, telecom software, electronic instrumentation, and contract engineering. He earned his BSEE and Ph.D. degrees at Princeton University, and his MSEE at the University of New Mexico.