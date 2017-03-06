John Farnbach Joins the Strategy 2 Market Team

Share Article

Strategy 2 Market is pleased to announce an addition to their product development consulting team, John Farnbach, Ph.D.

John Farnbach, Ph.D.

We are happy to announce John Farnbach as a new member to the Strategy 2 Market team

Past News Releases

RSS

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

John works with engineers and their managers to improve their firm’s product development competitive capabilities in today’s dynamic business environment. Yesterday’s companies competed on operational efficiency, but success today requires agility to seize new opportunities and adapt to fast-changing customer requirements. New management methods such as Exploratory Product Development (ExPD) and Flexible Product Development provide better returns on new product investment with faster innovation and less waste.

John is a seasoned practitioner who brings 35 years’ experience from a spectrum of industries to resolve clients’ R&D roadblocks. He has worked in and consulted with companies in industries such as semiconductors, telecom software, electronic instrumentation, and contract engineering. He earned his BSEE and Ph.D. degrees at Princeton University, and his MSEE at the University of New Mexico.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Mary Drotar
STRATEGY 2 MARKET, INC
+1 (312) 212-3144
Email >

Kathy Morrissey
Strategy 2 Market, Inc.
312-212-3140
Email >
@strategy2market
Follow >
Strategy 2 Market, Inc.

Follow us on
Visit website

Media

Mary Drotar, Partner and Co-Founder, Strategy 2 MarketMary Drotar, Partner and Co-Founder, Strategy 2 Market