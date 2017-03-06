Kurt Aumann (left) presents award for Company of the Year to Brian Beckort (right) of Beckort Auctions LLC Members who attend these conferences are dedicated to continually learning new ways to provide top-notch service and expertise to their buyers and sellers

MarkNet Alliance, a national network of auction companies, convened member auctioneers and staff for a professional development conference in Atlanta, Georgia, February 21-23. The biannual meeting provides education, networking and recognition for members.



MarkNet Alliance honored top performing member companies for 2016:



Beckort Auctions LLC for Company of the Year

H. Barry Smith Real Estate & Auctioneers for Rookie Member Company of the Year

These recipients demonstrated consistent growth in sales revenue and customer engagement over the past two years.

Industry experts conducted educational sessions for the auction professionals whose companies combined conduct more than 6,000 auctions and sell over $1 billion in assets each year.



“Members who attend these conferences are dedicated to continually learning new ways to provide top-notch service and expertise to their buyers and sellers,” said Matt Corso, CEO of MarkNet Alliance. “These auction professionals possess a strong desire to be the best in the business and return to their area with innovative practices that help them lead the industry."



MarkNet Alliance is a national franchise of auction companies with proven track records and thriving businesses. The MarkNet model focuses on making local and regional auction companies even more successful by offering technology resources, online auction software, networking opportunities and educational training for auctioneers and staff. Members of the alliance conduct over 6,000 auctions and sold over $1 billion in assets annually.



Media Contact: Claire Eskew, claire(at)marknetalliance(dot)com (888) 307-6545