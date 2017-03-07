MaidPro Named a Top Franchise for 2017

Franchise Gator Top Franchise MaidPro has a very flexible and friendly business system. Our unique approach to franchising is a breath of fresh air for many people looking to join the franchise industry.

MaidPro, a residential cleaning franchise, was named to Franchise Gator’s annual Top 100 Franchises and Fastest Growing Franchises lists for 2017. Franchise Gator, an online franchise directory, created the rankings to recognize the best franchise opportunities with strong growth potential that are also an affordable investment for the average franchise buyer.

MaidPro’s Franchise Developer, Alison Salmon, notes, “MaidPro has a very flexible and friendly business system. Our unique approach to franchising is a breath of fresh air for many people looking to join the franchise industry. We have an in-depth validation process which helps us to develop positive, natural relationships with our franchisees. We are thrilled to see our franchise family growing!”

Each year the lists are generated from a review of hundreds of Franchise Disclosure Documents. Franchise Gator then uses a list of criteria to select the top concepts including financial stability and health, growth, long-term sustainability, profitability, transparency and franchisee satisfaction. The complete lists of the Top 100 Franchises and Fastest Growing Franchises can be viewed on http://www.franchisegator.com.

Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator stated, “We know that a lot of the top-ranked franchises on other ranking lists either have limited availability or require a large, multi-million-dollar investment that is not realistic for most prospective franchisees. We want to spotlight brands with strong growth potential and a solid offering that are great opportunities for the everyday franchise buyer.”

Earlier this year, MaidPro was named one of Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises and Franchise Business Review’s 2017 Top Franchises. MaidPro is actively seeking new, qualified owners looking to join the growing franchise across the United States and Canada.

About MaidPro

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 225 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was also named a Best Franchise to Buy by Forbes in 2015 and 2016. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

To get a free estimate for housecleaning services from MaidPro please visit http://www.maidpro.com.