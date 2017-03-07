Mortgage Lender The Q Kapital Acquires DontMissMortgage.com

The Q Kapital acquires DontMissMortgage.com, mortgage news network [...] our goal is to simplify the mortgage process for [foreigners and international investors looking to buy property in Miami...]

Miami-based commercial and residential mortgage lender specializing in financing for foreign nationals, The Q Kapital Group Corp., just acquired the online mortgage content network, DontMissMortgage.com. The website features a variety of digital content that serve as an educational resource for those in the mortgage and real estate industry.

The content network serves as a helpful resource for international buyers interested in commercial and residential properties in the United States. The Q Kapital specializes in lending to foreign nationals, who are often uninformed of the funds available to them. As they seek to better serve their international clientele, this new addition provides a valuable resource for potential property buyers.

The website features a wealth of information that aids in the process of purchasing mortgages for residential or commercial properties in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and the rest of South Florida. DontMissMortage.com is an information hub for potential property buyers that offers essential tools and facts about the type of mortgages available, common mistakes to avoid, a directory of the paperwork needed when purchasing properties, and a section for potential buyers to check their current credit scores.

“As more foreigners and international investors look to buy property in Miami and Florida, our goal is to simplify the mortgage process for them. With this acquisition, we now have a wealth of information to empower them as they make financing decisions towards their new residence, vacation home, or business property. Wherever they are, from Canada to Europe to Latin America, there are mortgages available to foreigners buying in Miami and all of Florida,” said Mauricio Ordoñez, CEO and founder of the Q Kapital Group.

About The Q Kapital Group

Based in Miami, The Q Kapital Group is a direct mortgage lender with a focus on mortgage for foreign nationals financing. The Q Kapital provides financing opportunities and mortgage for international buyers looking into Florida commercial and residential mortgages . The experienced professionals at the company understand the needs of international clients and respect different cultural situations. The professional staff will explain the requirements of the US banks, further facilitating the process for the international buyers, The company is also an expert in loans to US nationals looking to purchase residential or commercial properties, as well as first time home buyers.