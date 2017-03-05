ULL’s Professional Land and Resource Management class values future technology to assist in the success of students after graduation. To equip students for their career, technology is provided with hands-on experience. Professor Oliver “Buster” Leblanc requested professional landman and TotaLand’s Media Production Specialist Matt Castille demonstrate TotaLand, software used internationally by landmen. Castille will speak at the Professional Land and Resource Management class at the University of Lafayette Louisiana (ULL) on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. Highlighting the importance of organization skills needed as a landman, Castille’s speech will include the necessity of utilizing leading-edge technology to gather data, view important details, and update data on various devices, then provide compiled data to clients.

“I look forward to sharing technology with students that make the landman’s job easier and more efficient,” said Castille.

Working in groups to complete their master project, ULL students are researching titles for various tracts of land in Lafayette Parish, among other projects. Castille will assist students in this project by having them utilize TotaLand’s software to input data and create an Ownership Report. The students’ hands-on software training will provide valuable experience in using TotaLand’s database system, used by many companies.

TotaLand Technologies started 10 years ago to provide a software solution to eliminate paperwork for landmen and electronically manages leases, drafts, status reports, LPRs, among other reports. TotaLand’s clients expand nationally and internationally.

TotaLand Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. Fenstermaker is a highly diversified, multi-disciplinary consulting firm. TotaLand is led by President Alan Day who is also CIO of Fenstermaker.

