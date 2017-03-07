SharePoint Fest DC welcomes Extranet User Manager as an exhibitor of this premier SharePoint conference in which conference delegates will hear from a keynote speaker and attend breakout sessions. Over 100 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

About Extranet User Manager

Envision IT’s Extranet User Manager (EUM) turns your Extranet into a seamless portal that quickly and securely allows users inside and outside the network to collaborate and share information. With delegation, anyone can be given rights to manage the set of external users and the groups they belong to, as well as self-registration and approval workflows. In the cloud EUM supports Azure B2B and Office 365, and on-premises EUM acts as an identity provider, with password management, lost password reset, and single sign-on with multi-factor authentication.

EUM delivers with a reasonably priced, scalable, and simple to use product.

Web Site: http://www.extranetusermanager.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC