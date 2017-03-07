Promote on Purpose Announces Partnership with StoneGate Senior Living, LLC. Our Performance Guarantee makes us unique.

Promote On Purpose, a ROI delivery firm, announces a new agency of record partnership with StoneGate Senior Living, LLC, which provides support services to senior living and care properties that offer skilled health care, assisted living, memory support and independent living locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Promote On Purpose will accelerate StoneGate’s growth using proven digital and educational marketing strategies.

“We wanted our executive team to increase its focus on providing quality care for patients, and hire a professional agency to lead marketing and branding initiatives. The Promote On Purpose performance guarantee and their understanding of the healthcare industry made them a natural choice. Promote’s senior team spent significant time understanding our needs, as well as the challenges we face in today’s fast-changing healthcare industry,” stated John F. Taylor, CEO of StoneGate Senior Living, LLC.

“Our Performance Guarantee makes us unique,” said Terri Maxwell, CEO of Promote On Purpose. “We guarantee that within 90 days we will generate 2-times in revenue what our clients spend on marketing, or will work for free until we do. Promote uses inventive inbound and digital marketing tools coupled with solid media relations strategies. We guarantee real business results including revenue impact, versus just increasing website traffic. By month 6, the guarantee accelerates to a 5-times increase in revenue from what is spent on marketing. The only result that matters to us is revenue growth. We are relentless about growing the top line for our clients.”

StoneGate Senior Living consistently ranks in the top 10 percent of quality metrics. Promote On Purpose worked with StoneGate Senior Living in the fourth quarter of 2016 on a project to increase referrals and admissions in the Tyler, Texas region. The fourth quarter results show total referrals increased 28.7 percent between fourth quarter 2015 and fourth quarter 2016 and admissions increased 27.1 percent.

“We originally hired the Promote Team for a new program implemented in Tyler. The growth we experienced in at our transitional care centers in Tyler, exceeded our expectations. The results got our attention and we decided to move all of our marketing to Promote On Purpose,” Taylor noted.

“The modern, patient-focused amenities we offer in our senior care facilities have been proven to enhance and improve the patient and resident experience,” said Taylor. “Promote On Purpose has increased our online visibility and translated our unique story to audiences looking for quality care. We’re thrilled with the increased referrals and admissions, which allows us to serve more patients.”

With its established portfolio of respected clients, Promote On Purpose will use its proven service lines – GET Noticed, GET Revenue, and GET Media – to amplify the StoneGate Senior Living, LLC brand. Promote On Purpose leverages digital marketing, educational marketing, social selling, earned media, and online content to generate brand differentiation for StoneGate with the goal of serving 10 to 15 percent more patients in 2017.

About Promote On Purpose

Promote On Purpose is an ROI delivery firm with a bold vision to revolutionize the way brands grow. Each GET Noticed and GET Revenue project includes the Shared Performance Guarantee to deliver a two times ROI by the third month, or Promote On Purpose will work for free until results are achieved. Using powerful digital marketing tools, combined with savvy brand-building know-how, teams of experts authentically amplify vision into the marketplace. Learn more at http://www.PromoteOnPurpose.com.

About StoneGate Senior Living, LLC

StoneGate Senior Living, LLC provides support services to senior living and care properties that offer skilled health care, assisted living, memory support, and independent living locations in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas. Founded and led by a team of senior living industry veterans, StoneGate understands that careful attention to customer expectations is vital to the success of a senior living and care community. Learn more at http://www.StonegateSL.com.