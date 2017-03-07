Healing Civilizations

The Search for Therapeutic Essential Oils & Nutrients

by Nadim A. Shaath, PhD

Photography by Thomas Hartwell

Healing Civilizations is the culmination of Dr. Shaath’s personal journey around the world over the past twenty-five years, seeking out and rediscovering essential oils and therapeutic ingredients used since antiquity.

In his travels with award-winning photojournalist Thomas Hartwell, he scoured the world for the secrets of the past, searching for time-tested natural remedies that were recorded in early pharmacopoeias, etched on temple walls, or handed down orally. Meeting with farmers, scientists, industrialists, healers, and historians, they uncovered ancient treasures of natural healing practices and ingredients. Dr. Shaath chronicled their discoveries across time and geography, analyzing dozens of ingredients and techniques using modern instrumentation and cataloging the data in usable and practical form.

A reference manual for practitioners in the eld of aromatherapy, essential oils, and perfumery, Healing Civilizations is a guide for those interested in natural healing and reversing the trends caused by environmental damage done to our planet and our overreliance on synthetic ingredients, products, and pharmaceutical drugs.

"Beautiful and photo-filled with elements of a reference text and a travel memoir, this is a firmly grounded study of essential oils." -- Foreword Reviews

Author: Nadim A. Shaath, PhD

Publisher: Cameron + Company

ISBN: 978-1-944903-09-1

Format: Hardcover, 320 pages, 12.75" x 9.25"

Publication date: March 14, 2017

Distributor: PGW/Perseus

Retail: $65.00

Dr. Nadim Shaath received his BS (Honors) in Chemistry from the University of Alexandria, Egypt, and his PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Minnesota. He joined the Chemistry Faculty at the State University of New York at Purchase, where he became chairman. He served as the executive vice president and technical director of Felton Worldwide and then founded KATO Worldwide Ltd. in Mt. Vernon, New York, and Alpha Research & Development Ltd. in White Plains, New York, and is currently its president. Alpha R&D Ltd. is a research, sourcing, and product development company in the fields of essential oils and sunscreens. Dr. Shaath is a frequent speaker/moderator at many scientific meetings and is the author of numerous articles on essential oils, aromatherapy, and sunscreen journals and publications. He is the author and editor of four books on sunscreens and ultraviolet filters and writes a bimonthly column in the industry magazine Happi entitled “The Sunscreen Filter.”

