QA Mentor has established a new strategic NFR (Non Functional Requirements) division from a separate New York-based entity – QA EliteSouls, LLC. (http://www.qaelitesouls.com). It will operate under the umbrella of QA Mentor, Inc. and concentrate on providing educational & training services in the Performance Testing domain. This strategic move will allow QA EliteSouls, LLC. to provide corporate training, workshops, seminars, on-line training, and e-learning courses to corporate clients and individuals around the world.

Ramya Ramalinga Moorthy, co-founder and newly appointed Chief Technical Officer of QA EliteSouls, LLC. will be heading this NFR Training & Education division. Ramya brings over 14 years of industry experience in Performance Engineering. She provided consulting and handled performance assessments for several Fortune 500 clients including Honeywell, Shell, ING, Logitech, Comcast, MetLife, JPMC, KPMG and others, solving technical problems and assuring their system for its performance, scalability, availability, & capacity.

“We are very excited to have Ramya be part of our team with a strategic concentration around educational & training services” said Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder & CEO of QA Mentor, Inc. "We are excited to share our first unique e-learning course in the Performance Testing domain officially launched today”, concluded Ruslan.

“Transformation to Performance Engineers” e-learning course will teach the concepts involved in software performance testing through systematic steps that highlight the essentials in Performance testing in a tool agnostic way. Performance Academy (http://elearning.qaelitesouls.com) has launched and is expected to add more than seven e-learning courses around the performance testing / engineering areas this year.

About QA Mentor

QA Mentor, Inc. (http://www.qamentor.com) is a leading global QA services provider headquartered in New York and with eight different offices around the world. Established in 2010 with an aim to help organizations from various sectors improve their QA functions, QA Mentor proudly boasts of having a unique combination of 150+ offshore and onshore resources who work around the clock supporting all time zones. The company supports clients from startups to Fortune 500 organizations within nine different industries.