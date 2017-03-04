EarthCam construction cameras live stream on YouTube and Facebook

EarthCam, the leader in construction camera technology, released an upgrade to its popular Control Center 8 software-as-a-service (SaaS). With 44 new enhancements, Control Center 8.2 is designed to support public outreach efforts, providing features that promote and create buzz about jobsite progress.

EarthCam’s software updates include the ability for clients to stream EarthCam’s live construction cameras directly to Facebook and YouTube. A recent live video on EarthCam's YouTube channel was watched by over two million people. Facebook Live posts by EarthCam are seen by an average of 50,000 viewers daily. These platforms mean project owners, general contractors and developers can reach even more people with compelling content from their construction cameras, promoting positive public relations, transparency and increasing sales.

The building industry loves construction time-lapse movies and although many companies install construction cameras specifically for this reason, these videos rarely reach their full potential. EarthCam’s new software includes features that make it easy to share these videos throughout construction by posting them directly to YouTube and Facebook, supporting their clients’ global outreach efforts. EarthCam time-lapse movies are the most viewed videos on many of the company’s customers’ YouTube channels, including the Atlanta Falcons, Governor of Connecticut and Skanska USA. Sharing jobsite progress, whether it’s exciting fans about a stadium or informing a community about civil construction projects, can now be a viral cross-platform video with an always increasing ROI as online views increase.

Streaming video is estimated to be a $70 billion business by 2021. Control Center 8.2 provides tools that help the building industry take advantage of this growing market by automatically creating video packages that are social media-ready and can be presented to internal teams and shareholders. EarthCam’s new streaming video service is easily embedded on clients’ websites for projects ranging from retail to hospitals, museums and schools. Other new features include 4K video streaming, instant time-lapse movies and the interactive hall of fame which allows viewers to curate the best images from the cameras, all of which provide even more content for project sales and marketing teams.

Additional Control Center 8.2 features include enhanced panoramas, as well as integration with EarthCam’s UAV service and drone videos created by individuals. Control Center 8.2 for construction cameras is now available. For further information, call 1-800-327-8422 or click on http://www.earthcam.net/contactus.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and photography documentation for corporate and government clients in major cities around the world. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution cameras available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events across the globe. In 2015, EarthCam documented $221 billion of construction projects. The company is headquartered in Northern New Jersey and maintains 12 additional offices worldwide.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: 9/11 Memorial Museum, Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Barclays Center, Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument Restorations, New NY Bridge, LaGuardia Airport, The Jeddah Tower, Panama Canal Expansion, Smithsonian Institution Restoration, Brickell City Centre, Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, San Diego New Central Library, Qatar Rail, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Levi’s Stadium and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/.