Projected vacancies in STEM careers has made career preparation in K-12 education a top priority. Dremel, the manufacturer of tools for life and learning, partners with Project Lead The Way (PLTW) to engage students in real-life, hands-on learning experiences. The goal of this partnership is to provide avenues for students and teachers to explore the invaluable connection between classroom learning and how it applies to career aspirations.

PLTW creates immersive learning experiences for K-12 students that prepare them for college and careers, while providing teachers with the support and training they need to guide student-led learning. Offering pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science, students can learn these in-demand skills first-hand from leading industry professionals and companies like Dremel.

Dremel hosted a career exploration event at the Bosch Tool Corporation headquarters in Mount Prospect, Ill. More than fifty students from local Barrington and Stevenson High Schools in the PLTW program along with representatives from The College Board attended the event. Students had the opportunity to tour the facility, listen to a panel of Bosch executives and engineering team and participate in an engineering and product development and design thinking activity. The best design thinking team was selected for their standout project.

“By partnering with Project Lead The Way, we can discuss with students what innovation means to us today, and what it could mean in their near future,” said Rafael Franca, Manager of Dremel 3D Education. “We’re humbled to be a part of a student’s exploration of their career aspirations.”

As a partner and approved vendor with PLTW, Dremel Education products and services are easily accessible for PLTW schools, exposing more students to the innovation and creativity of the 3D printing industry.

“What a truly wonderful opportunity for the PLTW students and their teachers at Barrington and Adlai Stevenson High Schools to connect what they learn in PLTW classrooms to the real world and see engineering and high-tech careers in action,” said Glade T. Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at PLTW. “We look forward to continued partnership with The College Board, Dremel, and other organizations who are committed to expanding student access to high-quality career learning opportunities.”

To learn more about this partnership and future events, follow Dremel Education on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information about the Dremel Idea Builder, visit https://Dremel3D.com/education.

About Dremel

Founded in 1932, Dremel is the industry standard in leadership and excellence for versatile tools systems. The Dremel 3D Idea Builder expands the brand’s reach from the workshop to the classroom to provide educators and students with cutting-edge technology for STEM education. Built upon the brand’s dedication to empowering makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment, the Dremel 3D Idea Builder nurtures student confidence by giving them a tool to design and build their own models to understand lessons. With available curriculum to draw connections between 3D printing and instruction, Dremel is providing educators with the support they need to transform classrooms. Learn more about classroom applications and curriculum-based learning at 3dprinter.dremel.com.

About Project Lead The Way

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for K-12 students and teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. More than 9,000 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

