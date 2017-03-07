We are extremely excited about getting Archeio on board and utilizing their sophisticated well file software in our day to day operations.

Archeio Technologies announces that Dallas-based oil & gas producers Eland Energy Inc. and Sundown Energy, LP, have selected its intelligent well file software to improve operational efficiency and decision-making. Archeio’s solution combines machine learning and smart search technologies to give Eland Energy and Sundown Energy better access to the critical well information and documents that the producers rely on across their geographically diverse operations.

The oil & gas business is increasingly data-centric, requiring operators to collect and manage large volumes of unstructured data and documents related to wells, facilities, and the subsurface. This information is vital to well performance, safe operations, and regulatory compliance, but is all too often poorly organized in personal or shared network file folders. SkyWell™, Archeio’s cloud-based well file management software-as-a-service (SaaS) product, solves the problem by centrally organizing well metadata, applying an oil & gas specific document taxonomy, and allowing users to easily find well data using search tools on their PC, phone, or tablet.

“Like many producers, Eland Energy and Sundown Energy face a mounting document management challenge across corporate and field offices,” stated Rex Womble, Archeio’s CEO. “We’re extremely proud to have the chance to work with Eland Energy and Sundown Energy and know that SkyWell will help staff spend less time hunting for well files and more time on higher value work,’ he said.

Eland Energy and Sundown Energy operate more than 600 wells in the Permian Basin and Oklahoma. The companies have accumulated hundreds of thousands of documents and datasets related to their operations managed in different locations across headquarters in Dallas and offices in Wicket, Texas, and Oklahoma City. Archeio’s high-speed document processing technology will be deployed to index and accurately classify this large volume of well information. Corporate and field staff at Eland Energy and Sundown Energy will then be able to access well files in the cloud using web-enabled devices.

“We are extremely excited about getting Archeio on board and utilizing their sophisticated well file software in our day to day operations,” said Danny Neal, Vice president of Operations at Eland Energy. “With Archeio being very user friendly and providing instant access to critical information we see an immediate value add in efficiency gains to our operations,” he said.

Eland Energy and Sundown Energy join a rapidly growing list of oil & gas companies adopting Archeio’s new generation of well file software, including Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE), Arcadia Operating, and Primexx Energy Partners.

About Archeio Technologies

Archeio Technologies is a provider of intelligent software and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company helps organizations manage the large volume of information generated throughout the well lifecycle, including engineering, geology, land, regulatory, and production data. Archeio’s unique approach uses innovative cloud computing, machine learning, and intelligent search technology to give energy professionals access to reliable well information on their desktop or mobile device. Companies benefit from improved operational efficiency and reduced IT overhead. The Dallas-based startup has already attracted a portfolio of clients, from large, publically traded companies to independent operators, and currently manages information for thousands of wells across North America.