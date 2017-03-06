soccerloco, the leading destination to buy premium soccer cleats, jerseys, apparel and equipment nationwide is announcing a newfound partnership with San Diego Sport Innovators (SDSI), a local non-profit focused on establishing San Diego as the number one place for sports and active lifestyle (SAL) businesses. Both soccerloco and SDSI are San Diego-based companies who care about uniting the local community through sports, active lifestyle and healthy living. soccerloco is one of many local active lifestyle businesses and SDSI helps to unite these businesses and cater to the vast demand for this growing market in San Diego.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside a non-profit that is working towards the same thing as us at soccerloco, to elevate the presence of sports and active lifestyle brands in our backyard,” says John Lococo, CEO and founder of soccerloco. “The San Diego community has, for good reason, evolved as a hub for this industry, and it’s organizations like SDSI who will help us continue to flourish.”

SDSI aims to support and expand upon San Diego’s sSAL industry, something soccerloco is directly involved in as an athletic supplier. SDSI connects local SAL businesses with one another to foster strategic partnership opportunities, collaboration, executive networking as well as supporting new and growing businesses through its businesses accelerator SDSI Springboard. San Diego’s SAL industry has grown to nearly a $2 billion economic impact and encompasses more than 1,200 SAL businesses that offer products and services to keep us engaged and active,from hiking to surfing to rock climbing and everything in between.

soccerloco provides the top quality athletic apparel needed to excel as an athlete and participates in local active lifestyle events including the annual soccerloco Surf Cup, where hundreds of the top nationally-competitive youth teams compete in a soccer tournament in San Diego. soccerloco believes in a family-run business model where its employees are a team and its customers come first. soccerloco’s presence in San Diego has contributed to the growth of the industry that SDSI seeks to grow.

About soccerloco

Founded in 1997, soccerloco has rapidly grown into the top destination to buy premium soccer shoes, jerseys, apparel and equipment; both online and in-store. The company carries all of soccer's top brands and dominates the competition in offering their customers the best variety of hand-selected soccer gear on the market. From its European Bootroom-inspired retail storefronts to its digital showrooms online, soccerloco continues to push the envelope when it comes to innovating and advancing the soccer gear shopping experience. For more information, please visit soccerloco.com or follow their Twitter and Facebook pages.

About SDSI

SDSI is a non-profit business development organization for the Sport and Active Lifestyle (SAL) industry. Working with our Executive Chairman and NBA great Bill Walton, our 100-company membership represents the “Southern California Lifestyle” and includes leading sports, active lifestyle and sports technology brands, manufactures, retailers and universities from all disciplines that touch “sports, active lifestyle and healthy living”. We focus on relevant and actionable C-level content that benefits our member companies and facilitate new business opportunities among the members every day. Our highest mission is to make San Diego the capital of the SAL industry and education the business community of the $1.8B economic impact it has on the regional economy. SDSI’s award winning Springboard business accelerator program features a 20-week mentor-led business curriculum that puts growing companies on a path towards success. Since 2009, SDSI Springboard has graduated 61 companies. Graduates have raised $47.5 million in funding, created 390 jobs and 89% are still in business.