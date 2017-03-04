Yume Cloud Announces an Alliance with Fujitsu Electronics Inc.

Yume Cloud Glow Cubes with mesh network technology “WisReed by Fujitsu Electronics Inc GLOW responds to the tempo of different music, including but not limited from classical to hip-hop.

Yume Cloud Inc. (http://www.yume-cloud.com), a startup specializing in sensor technology, announced their partnership with Fujitsu Electronics Inc. for the licensing of mesh network technology “WisReed” developed by Fujitsu Limited. The two companies have also agreed on an alliance of sales and marketing activities for Yume Cloud’s products.

“GLOW”, an innovative gadget in the form of a cube or other shapes, uses advanced sensors to detect physical motion and sound. GLOW combines the sensing elements and delivers various visual outputs that reflect the mood and environment.

The highly portable GLOW can be used in many different occasions, such as parties and meet-up events. By using the mesh network technology, Yume Cloud provides customers with the capability of controlling thousands of cubes from one smartphone to create fascinating sound and light effects.

At SXSW (Mar 12-15, Austin, Booth #1926, 1928), Yume Cloud is planning to conduct demonstrations of the BLE (Blue Tooth Low Energy) mesh network and IFTTT related applications.

GLOW – Multiple Sensors Interpret Sound, Motion, to Create Unique Audio and Visual Effects



GLOW senses rotation, speed, position, and sound of each cube and combines the elements to provide innovative lighting and color outputs.

It is possible to make a transition of color from one cube to another with an easy hand motion.

Light patterns and the mobile applications are stored in the Cloud and are downloadable.

GLOW responds to the tempo of different music, including but not limited from classical to hip-hop.

Using all the sensing data from each cube, GLOW can analyze those data in the cloud and create large-scale interactive entertainment effects.

Yume Cloud is developing other shapes than the cube and will show 6 new shapes at SXSW.

More occasions and more applications

By using mesh networking, Yume Cloud is expecting to expand its target to large-scale sports events, concerts, and exhibitions. Yume Cloud intends to promote GLOW to corporate customers and wholesale distributors.

About Yume Cloud

o CEO: Davy Yoshida

o Address: 440 N. Wolfe, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

o Business Description: Yume Cloud offers IoT entertainment solutions.

o For more information, please contact: Davy Yoshida (davy.yoshida@yume-cloud.com)

About Fujitsu Electronics Inc.

o President: Shigeo Kashiwagi

o Address: Shin-Yokohama Chuo Bldg., 2-100-45, Shin-Yokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa, 222-8508

o Business Description: Sales of Electronic Devices

o For more information: http://www.fujitsu.com

About WisReed, Fujitsu’s Mesh-Network Technology

WisReed, creates autonomous distributed networks that adapt to other nearby networks, and can set up networks automatically and recover independently from failures.

WisReed greatly reduces the deployment and operational load involved in applications that call for numerous communications devices. It sensors over a large area and can set up flexible large-scale networks (*1).

Glossary and Notes

1: A proprietary algorithm can build large networks of 1,000+ nodes connected through a single gateway. There will be some variation depending on the purpose and communication medium.