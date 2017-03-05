Mesothelioma.net announced today the release of an inspirational and instructive book, Beating the Odds: Surviving Mesothelioma. It was written by and about mesothelioma survivors.

Mesothelioma is a rare and deadly form of cancer that strikes those who have been exposed to asbestos. The condition is notorious for claiming lives soon after diagnosis, yet some patients live far beyond the median prognosis of under two years. Some have even lived decades beyond diagnosis. The new book, Beating the Odds: Surviving Mesothelioma details how.

An excerpt from the book explains its mission: “These survivors share their stories with the hope that hearing about their experiences will help other people who are battling mesothelioma. Sometimes just hearing other people’s stories and knowing you are not alone is helpful. In addition, they share some tips and advice that have helped them along their journeys.”

Though mesothelioma’s cause has been well established, many people who are diagnosed with this rare form of cancer are caught off guard. The condition does not generally begin to manifest symptoms until decades after exposure to asbestos has taken place. Symptoms are initially similar to other, more benign conditions, so that patients lulled into thinking they would be fine are overwhelmed, and often tempted to give up. Beating the Odds: Surviving Mesothelioma provides stories of several mesothelioma survivors, told in their own words. The book provides “inspiration, hope, support and knowledge.”

Beating the Odds: Surviving Mesothelioma is available to mesothelioma patients, their caretakers, family members and patient advocates at the [http://www.mesothelioma.net website.

About Mesothelioma.net

Mesothelioma.net is a website dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and their family members learn all they can about mesothelioma. It provides advice from professionals as well as an open forum and access to a variety of resources and information. Mesothelioma.net is a place where patients, providers, families and friends can come to learn and share. http://mesothelioma.net/