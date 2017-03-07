Leading Digital Transaction Management Solution PandaDoc Named “Best Proposal Software” by G2 Crowd G2 Crowd has named PandaDoc “Best Proposal Software” for 2017, its solution now tops the list of 108 different software vendors.

PandaDoc, the premier digital transaction management solution, today announced that G2 Crowd has named its document automation platform “Best Proposal Software” for 2017. PandaDoc tops the list of 108 different software vendors; making it the best solution for helping customers close more deals with better quotes, proposals and contract management processes.

G2 Crowd is the world’s leading business software review platform, leveraging its 140,000+ user reviews read by nearly 800,000 software buyers each month to help them make better purchasing decisions. G2 Crowd’s “Best Proposal Software” is determined by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and scale (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact). PandaDoc took the top spot in the category because it was rated highly by G2 Crowd users, and for its substantial scale, market share, and global support and service resources.

To qualify for inclusion in the Proposal category, a product must:

● Provide a repository of documents and templates which can be used to quickly generate proposals

● Integrate with solutions like CRM and CPQ to pull product and customer data

● Offer functionality to quickly and efficiently create and send proposals allow edits and feedback during the proposal process, and track changes made

● Include analytics to evaluate the efficiency of the proposal process

“With hundreds of proposal software solutions available in the market today, we are excited to be recognized by the team at G2 Crowd,” said Mikita Mikado, CEO of PandaDoc. “Our innovative software and document automation expertise has allowed thousands of companies to close more deals and manage their critical business documents more efficiently.”

PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation platform that integrates with existing CRM, ERP, payment processing and other industry specific systems. PandaDoc increases the productivity and close rates of sales professionals by giving them more effective sales documents at the final stage of the buying cycle. The PandaDoc solution brings document creation, CRM merge, analytics, configure price quote (CPQ) and eSignature together in one seamless offering.

PandaDoc features include: eSignature, data merge, along with data-driven feedback to build, edit, execute and track documents.

To learn more about PandaDoc, simply visit PandaDoc.com.

About PandaDoc

PandaDoc helps organizations close more deals with better quotes, proposals, and contract management processes. Features include eSignature, data merge, and data driven feedback to build, edit, execute, and track documents. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, California, PandaDoc is backed by Altos Ventures. Learn more at PandaDoc.com.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd is the world’s leading business software review platform, leveraging its 140,000+ user reviews read by nearly 800,000 software buyers each month to help them make better purchasing decisions. By bringing the collective power of trusted peers to the forefront, business buyers now have transparency when evaluating B2B software technologies. In addition, G2 Crowd intuitively packages insights from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data to score competitive products on The Grid.