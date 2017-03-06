"It is a paradigm shift in the management of men with an enlarged prostate.”

The Urological Medical Group of North Orange County today announced that Alan C. Weinberg, MD has been designated as a UroLift® Center of Excellence. The designation recognizes that Dr. Weinberg has demonstrated a commitment to exemplary care for men suffering from urinary tract symptoms and has achieved a high level of training, experience, and competence with the UroLift System. Dr. Weinberg is the first UroLift Center of Excellence in either the Orange County or Los Angeles area.

“The UroLift System is a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment offering multiple benefits for men with an enlarged prostate—no cutting, heating, or removal of tissue, minimal downtime, no compromise of sexual function, and no need for continued medications,” said Dr. Weinberg. “I am proud to be a national leader in treating patients with this durable, low risk, and effective treatment; it is a paradigm shift in the management of men with an enlarged prostate.”

The UroLift System is a proven treatment that can allow men to stop prostate medications and avoid major surgery, while preserving sexual function. Long-term clinical data from the LIFT randomized study published in Urologic Clinics of North America showed that, after four years, patients treated with the UroLift device continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring an additional procedure for relief . A second randomized clinical trial called BPH6 demonstrated that the minimally invasive UroLift device compares very well to the reference standard surgery, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), with regard to efficacy, and is superior to TURP at preserving sexual function and offering a more rapid recovery.

More than 37 million men in the United States are affected by prostate enlargement or BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and obstructs urine flow. Symptoms of BPH often include sleepless nights and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression, and decreased quality of life.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness, and headaches, prompting many patients to quit using the drugs. For these patients, the classic alternative is surgery that cuts, heats, or removes prostate tissue to open the blocked urethra. While current surgical options can be very effective in relieving symptoms, they can also leave patients with permanent side effects such as urinary incontinence, scarring, erectile dysfunction, and retrograde ejaculation (dry orgasm).

To schedule a consultation with the Urological Medical Group of North Orange County, please call 714-870-5970. For additional information, visit http://www.ocurodocs.com/ or http://urolift.com/.

About the UroLift System

NeoTract Inc.’s FDA-approved UroLift System is a novel, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Canada. Learn more at http://www.UroLift.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Alan C. Weinberg, MD, FACS

alancweinberg(at)gmail.com

(714) 870-5970

Roehrborn Urology Clinics 2016

Sonksen et al J Urology 2016