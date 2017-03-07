Adbrain Partners with Eyeota to Create New Mobile Audiences

Eyeota, the global leader for audience data, has partnered with Adbrain, global provider of intelligent cross-device technology solutions, to extend Eyeota’s audience data from desktop into mobile. Eyeota’s new mobile data will reflect consumer behavior in both the mobile app and mobile web environments. The data will be available to marketers via demand side platforms.

Marketers will be able to use Eyeota’s new mobile audiences to better target consumers on their mobile devices as they browse the web and engage with their apps.

“Adbrain has a unique position in the market by being independent of media, which allows the company to be laser-focused on the quality of its data,” said Kevin Tan, CEO, Eyeota. "Adbrain’s commitment to ensuring its data is of the highest quality matches our own. As more marketers continue to invest heavily in mobile, our partnership puts us in a great position to provide mobile data segments that help marketers take their campaigns to the next level."

Adbrain’s reach extends to over five billion IDs globally. In the U.S., Adbrain matches 80% of smartphones to other devices with the ability to also map clients’ first-party data sets, giving Adbrain market leading match rates.

"We’re happy to be entering into this partnership with Eyeota, a company that has deep roots globally, and help them to expand their reach into mobile. We look forward to working together to extend the adoption of their data in the U.S. marketplace," said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is the global leader for audience data with 3.5+ billion unique profiles in Europe, APAC and the Americas. The company provides marketers with the data they need to reach the right online audiences and cut campaign waste while also enabling publishers to monetize their audiences more widely. Eyeota is a certified member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory industry association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising, and has received consumer privacy certifications around the world. Eyeota data delivers deep audience insights to help brands understand their customers in a new way - as humans. For more information, visit http://www.eyeota.com/.

About Adbrain

Adbrain is a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology, which powers the smartest advertisers, agencies and technology vendors alike. Consumers are seamlessly moving across devices throughout the day, and this behavior makes it difficult to identify and reach the right people. Adbrain makes sense of this multi-screen world by allowing marketers to understand who their audiences are, enabling both precise and innovative cross-device applications from media buying to analytics and attribution. Adbrain is a high-growth enterprise technology company with offices across the US and Europe, backed by leading institutional investors including Cisco, Octopus Ventures and Notion Capital.