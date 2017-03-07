ElectriCom Chooses MobileFrame for Better Business Insights

After intense research, we chose MobileFrame for its ease of use and code-free deployments. We had a long list of apps we needed to deploy across the company and we now have the right software solution to do the job quickly.

MobileFrame, the leading enterprise mobility company, today announced that ElectriCom, a leading utility construction contracting company, chose MobileFrame as their enterprise mobility platform - enabling critical field services for the company and its customers. ElectriCom wanted a solution that could effectively handle the data capture in real-time from the field, while at the same time seamlessly work with systems at the corporate office to process that data for actionable business decisions.

Part of this vision was to ensure that the company could grow rapidly and scale easily as new jobs were scheduled. As part of a strategic project to drive more accurate inventory management, ElectriCom sought to replace the manual collection of inventory and capacity data - both in the field where the data was captured and in the back office where the data was fed into business systems.

"Our field force is on the front lines of our projects across the nation. To ensure on-time and on-budget delivery of our projects, we knew we had to embrace a 'mobile-first' attitude toward enabling our team members," said James Ward, ElectriCom Inc. "After intense research, we chose MobileFrame for its ease of use and code-free deployments. We had a long list of apps we needed to deploy across the company and we now have the right software solution to do the job quickly."

MobileFrame worked with ElectriCom to deploy a custom inventory management application that was built around the specific requirements of the business. The app integrated into their enterprise resource planning systems, so data would flow seamlessly into the billing, human resource management and capacity planning tables. Building off the momentum gained with ElectriCom’s initial deployment, the company has now deployed more than 200 applications built on the MobileFrame platform.

"ElectriCom’s deployment is a great example of the innovation taking place in the construction industries and the benefits that mobile applications can deliver," said Patricia Oswalt, EVP of Sales & Marketing, MobileFrame. "We are honored that ElectriCom has chosen the MobileFrame platform to enable their mobile strategy."

ABOUT ELECTRICOM

ElectriCom is an independently owned utility construction contracting company, located in Paoli, Indiana with regional offices located across the Midwest, South, Southwest, and Southeast. They offer a wide range of services through their five major operating divisions, which include power and telecommunications construction, gas line distribution and right-of-way services. Their company motto “Our Work Sells Our Work” is exemplified in the accuracy and quality in the services they provide. For more information, please visit http://www.electricominc.com

ABOUT MOBILEFRAME

MobileFrame is the leading 100% code-free enterprise class mobile platform that enables customers to deploy and manage sophisticated native, web or hybrid applications across iOS, Android and Windows based operating systems. Powered by MobileFrame’s patented, code free “write once, deploy anywhere” platform approach, enterprises can design, build, configure, test and manage custom apps across the enterprise from a single solution with no coding required. Every feature required for a successful enterprise class deployment is built-in, including mobile application development, device management, military grade security, project administration and GPS tracking. MobileFrame also provides a suite of ready-to-run apps for every industry that can be easily tailored to meet any requirement. For more info, please visit http://MobileFrame.com.