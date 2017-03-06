We’re looking for amazing talent to join our team and help serve the children, teens and families in our care.

KVC Prairie Ridge Hospital, which provides behavioral healthcare and psychiatric treatment to children and adolescents, is holding a recruitment open house for the public 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in Kansas City, Kansas. Nurses, CNAs, cooks and entry-level professionals interested in exploring the role of mental health technician are invited to attend and interview on-site with KVC Hospitals hiring managers. These positions include full time, part time and PRN opportunities.

“We’re looking for amazing talent to join our team and help serve the children, teens and families in our care,” said Pete Barndollar, Human Resources Manager for KVC Hospitals. “We’re growing rapidly and want the best people to help us ensure the mental and physical health and wellbeing of those we serve.”

For more than 40 years, KVC Prairie Ridge Hospital has provided treatment to individuals in the Kansas City metro region in a therapeutic and safe environment.

The KVC Hospitals hiring open house will begin at 5 p.m. at KVC Prairie Ridge Hospital, 4300 Brenner Drive, Kansas City, KS 66104. If individuals are unable to attend the career fair, they are encouraged to apply at http://www.kvc.org/careers

About KVC Hospitals

KVC Hospitals is a nonprofit organization that each year serves thousands of children and adolescents who struggle with depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts and feelings of violence. Its two children’s psychiatric hospitals in Kansas — KVC Prairie Ridge Hospital in Kansas City and KVC Wheatland Hospital in Hays — offer acute/inpatient and residential psychiatric treatment. KVC uses innovative, evidence-based treatment approaches to ensure each child’s safety and wellbeing.

In addition to providing psychiatric services to children, KVC Hospitals provides training and consultation to organizations on trauma-informed care and other important topics, and also serves adults with psychiatric treatment. The organization is accredited by The Joint Commission, endorsed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and part of KVC Health Systems. Learn more at http://www.kvchospitals.org.