Graham Frank recently joined BGV as the VP of Real Estate Development. Chief Operating Officer Nick Doran welcomed Graham to the BGV family by saying, "We are more than confident in Graham and eager to see the Grand Colorado's continued success under his leadership."

Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) is pleased to announce the latest enhancement to their Executive Team with the addition of Graham Frank as BGV’s Vice President of Real Estate Development. With proven skills in construction, real estate sales, commercial leasing, project management and overseeing the development of large, successful projects simultaneously, Graham is well equipped to lead the continued development of the Grand Colorado on Peak 8 (GC8), which entails construction costs yet to be incurred of approximately $100 million.

Graham joins BGV from Vail Resorts, where he oversaw the Project Management Group in his role as Vice President of Real Estate. Prior to that, Graham served as the Senior Director of Real Estate with Vail Resorts, where he was responsible for the overall management of real estate development and sales programs in addition to supervising the Commercial Leasing Team.

Graham’s history with Vail Resorts Development Company spans more than a decade of significantly contributing to the prosperity of many renowned projects in Colorado including: managing the development and sales of the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Vail, the Vail Front Door Project, the real estate sales for One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge and the construction of the Arrabelle at Vail Square. Graham has also completed prominent real estate developments in Tahoe and Park City in California while working with Vail Resorts.

Graham was born in Colorado and grew up in Colorado Springs. He earned his MBA focused in Finance and Real Estate Development from the LEEDS School of Business at the University of Colorado and is one of the Founding Board Members of the Vail Valley Young Professionals Association.

Given his knowledge and demonstrated skills in commercial real estate construction and sales with various resorts in the mountains, BGV is certain Graham will be a solid culture fit and valuable asset to the company in the years ahead.

About Breckenridge Grand Vacations: Created in 1984, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) was built by brothers Mike and Rob Millisor and friend Mike Dudick upon the belief that the success of their company would be determined by the positive impact it had on their owners and guests, employees and the community. The developers of the company also embraced the concept that BGV would be the best in sales if they were first and foremost the best in customer service. The company has embraced the Net Promoter methodology company-wide and consistently beats industry averages with its high scores. BGV now creates Grand vacations for over 23,000 owners and employs over 500 staff members.