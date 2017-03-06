GTB DLP that Works Positioned furthest right for Completeness of Vision for so many consecutive reports demonstrates GTB’s unique capability to offer the most innovative technology that accurately prevents data exfiltration.

GTB Technologies announced it has again, for the 5th time, been positioned furthest in the Visionary Quadrant for completeness of vision by Gartner, Inc. in the newly published "2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention."

Placement was given to GTB's DLP that Works platform and is a reflection of its ability to provide a comprehensive enterprise Data Loss Prevention solution at a highly attractive price, while delivering a fast time to value.

“Positioned furthest right for completeness of Vision for so many consecutive reports demonstrates GTB’s unique capability to offer the most innovative technology that works. Our high customer satisfaction rating comes from our exceptional ability to accurately prevent data ex-filtration of both intellectual property and regulatory data from trusted and un-trusted sources," said Uzi Yair, GTB Technologies co-founder.

“The GTB Enterprise DLP that Works platform delivers a quick ROI which is one of the many reasons we have a 99.5% retention rate and is what drives us to continue developing our leading edge data protection technologies," explained Yair.

Recently other leading research analyst reports, including Gartner, have rated GTB's DLP that Works platform with the highest scores in:



Intellectual Property Protection

Data Discovery

Data Classification

Endpoint Protection

Cloud Coverage

Multi-language availability

Reporting

Risk Management

Customer Support

Managed Services

Deployment Modes

The GTB Technologies DLP that Works Platform is the only Enterprise Data Leak Prevention (Network DLP, Endpoint DLP, Discovery DLP with Data Classification & Content Aware e-DRM) solution which can prevent the loss of data from Malware, untrusted and trusted insiders by blocking sensitive data (structured or unstructured) for both data streams and files - regardless of file type, port or channel; in real-time with impeccable accuracy thus providing true cyber security and insider threat defense whether it be on premises, off premises, in the cloud or anywhere else.

About GTB Technologies, Inc.

For over 13 years, GTB Technologies has provided the only data protection solution that accurately prevents sensitive data loss (in files or data steams) from within the network, at the endpoint, in the cloud or anywhere else; either agent or agent-less. GTB's DLP that Works patented platform delivery options consist of an on-premises or off via self-service, in the cloud (AWS, Azure) or as a hybrid. GTB’s managed services organization is rated high by analysts and offers full service and hybrid options.

DISCLAIMER

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*SOURCE: G00300911 Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention, 16 February, 2017, Brian Reed and Deborah Kish.