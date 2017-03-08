PandaDoc’s Leading Digital Transaction Management Platform now Available on Microsoft’s AppSource Marketplace PandaDoc’s solution provides Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers immediate value by automating key steps in the opportunity to close process.

PandaDoc, the premier digital transaction management solution, today announced that its document automation platform is now available on Microsoft’s AppSource marketplace HERE. AppSource customers can close more deals with better quotes, proposals and contract management processes by purchasing and installing the PandaDoc extension.

Microsoft AppSource is a new marketplace to help business users find, try and use line-of-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps and add-ins, expanding the possibilities of Dynamics 365. PandaDoc features include: eSignature, data merge, along with data-driven feedback to build, edit, execute and track documents. And, with the new AppSource release, customers no longer have to manually install PandaDoc. It is a one-click installation from the Microsoft AppSource page.

“We are thrilled to announce this latest integration with Microsoft,” stated PandaDoc CEO, Mikita Mikado. “We believe it will extend the capability of Dynamics 365 users and allow them to more quickly and effectively deliver critical, revenue generating documents. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft long into the future.”

PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation platform that integrates with existing CRM, ERP, payment processing and other industry specific systems. PandaDoc increases the productivity and close rates of sales professionals by giving them more effective sales documents at the final stage of the buying cycle. The PandaDoc solution brings document creation, CRM merge, analytics, configure price quote (CPQ) and eSignature together in one seamless offering.

“Microsoft proudly welcomes PandaDoc to the growing family of AppSource integrated solutions,” said Anu Agarwal, Principal Architect at Microsoft. “PandaDoc’s solution provides Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers immediate value by automating key steps in the opportunity to close process.”

Users can leverage pre-existing templates and easily merge data directly from any field in Dynamics 365 into their PandaDoc sales quotes, proposals and contracts. Companies spend less time re-entering data that already exists within Dynamics 365 – eliminating the need to work from two disparate platforms. Additionally, Dynamics 365 users can leverage PandaDoc’s powerful analytics to track open and views of all sales collateral.

To learn more about PandaDoc, simply visit PandaDoc.com.

