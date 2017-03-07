To celebrate National Woodworking Month, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide will be offering hands-on project kits and classes throughout April in which participants can learn new woodworking skills while handcrafting items they can take home after the class.

Projects include a custom knife; a wooden beverage caddy; a turned pen; and a turned bowl. Participants can sign up for any or all of the classes, and they'll leave with a completed project. Plans, overview videos and materials also will be available online for those who want to make the projects on their own.

"April is National Woodworking Month – the perfect time to learn new woodworking skills," said Scott Ekman, Rockler's vice president of marketing. "These classes offer a unique opportunity for anyone interested in woodworking to learn basic techniques, get some hands-on experience and meet other people interested in the craft. The newly added turning classes will be exciting – it's really fun to give folks the chance to experience woodworking on a lathe."

All Rockler stores will offer the “make-and-take” classes, and a different project is scheduled for each week. Class size will be limited from three to six participants, so lots of one-on-one help will be available.

Each class will last 2 to 3 hours and will focus on a single project. In the knifemaking class, they’ll mount, shape and finish a custom wood handle/grip on a knife kit. In the beverage caddy class, they’ll build a handled carrier with spots for a sixpack and a bottle opener mounted to the side. In the pen turning class, they’ll turn and finish a pen body on the lathe and assemble it with the included Manhattan style hardware kit. In the bowl turning class, they’ll turn and finish a bowl on the lathe.

The cost of the pen turning class is $25; the bottle caddy and bowl turning classes each cost $35, and the knife making class $45, including materials. More details and links to register for local classes are available at http://www.rockler.com/makeandtake.

