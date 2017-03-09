Lucid Meetings Named on the Q1 Constellation ShortList for Meeting Management Tools Constellation's recognition of this emerging market segment shows that now is the time to adopt the right technology to tackle this common business challenge.

Lucid Meetings today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Meeting Management Tools.

With 52 percent of the Fortune 500 turning over since 2000, success requires a rethink around the core mission and business model of an organization. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Successful business leaders know they must leverage meetings to make critical business decisions and achieve optimal results. The most effective meetings focus on transparency, accountability, and moving a team toward a common goal or outcome. Lucid Meetings is an online meeting management platform designed for continuously improving the business meetings that power your organization.

“We’re honored to have been chosen again for the ShortList as a best-in-class solution by the team at Constellation Research,” says John Keith, CEO of Lucid Meetings. “As a leader in this quickly evolving market, Lucid Meetings solves the most common problems with business meetings in the digital workplace, helping teams get powerful results out of every conversation. Constellation's recognition of this emerging market segment shows that now is the time to adopt the right technology to tackle this common business challenge.”

“Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you’ll need the right digital technologies for success,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful; each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives.”

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

For more information, visit http://www.lucidmeetings.com.

About Lucid Meetings

Lucid Meetings helps groups pursue their goals through online meetings that are more productive, more efficient, and more rewarding. We combine collaboration and web conferencing software for a complete meeting management system to support professional meeting preparation, a collaborative in-meeting experience, and effortless follow-through on meeting results. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.lucidmeetings.com.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation’s analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal – deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit http://www.ConstellationR.com

