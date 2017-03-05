Barnbox is kept comfortable through the use of Suntuitive Dynamic Glass. On a sunny day with standard glass, this creative space would quickly become uncomfortable in direct sunlight.

Micro Housing is a growing trend, as is glass that actively transitions between the clear and dark states based on temperature and direct sunlight. The magic happens when you combine these amazing products from Ernest and Suntuitive Dynamic Glass.

Ernest is a Belgian collective, inspiring imported furnishings, lighting and architectural products from across Europe. Their unique design and values of personal responsibility mixed with their down-to-earth attitude set them apart. Not only are they bringing you the coolest products from abroad, they’re now introducing Barnbox, a compact structure, able to take on whatever life you give it.

Barnbox takes small living to another level with this compact space which can be used as an office or as additional living space. The Barnbox can be placed on any property- behind your home, or on acreage.

Barnbox is kept comfortable through the use of Suntuitive Dynamic Glass. On a sunny day with standard glass, this creative space would quickly become uncomfortable in direct sunlight. Suntuitive dynamic glass works with the sun’s heat, tinting the glass throughout the day. Suntuitive works to provide optimal daylight while blocking harmful UV light and mitigating heat and glare. The world can do more with less in a Barnbox with Suntuitive Dynamic Glass.

This dynamic duo- Barnbox and Suntuitive- will be on display at the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York City March 16 – 19.