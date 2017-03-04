ProIntro Web Volume 6 - Pixel Film Studios - Final Cut Pro X Effects This new set of intros comes with 30 web based titles.

ProIntro Web Volume 6 is a set of 30 self-animating introduction titles created exclusively for use in Final Cut Pro X. Pixel Film Studios' website oriented titles allow FCPX editors to add a web-based opener to any video production. Choose from styles with excitingly dynamic animations and streamline title elements. Blur the background and add a tint for greater contrast. Pixel Film Studios ProIntro Web Volume 6 makes production editing fun and easy in Final Cut Pro X.

ProIntro Web Volume 6’s 30 self-animating presets were created to be dynamically adaptable across all video styles. Each design features the necessary title elements needed to create the effect of a fun and entertaining opening title. By simply altering the color of title elements and text, FCPX users can apply ProIntro’s style to any video productions.

ProIntro Web Volume 6 features easy to use controls that allow users to adjust the web-styled elements of each unique preset. Editors can customize the scale, opacity and width of title elements with the drag of a mouse. With on-screen controls, FCPX users can manipulate the overall position, rotation and scale of presets with ease.

ProIntro presets feature dynamic intro and outro animations that assist editors in completing the production process. Using ProIntro is as easy as dragging and dropping. Browse the ProIntro Web Volume 6’s title library and drag the desired preset above any media elements in the Final Cut Pro X timeline. Duration amounts of the title preset can be adjusted as well as the parameters provided in the inspector window. ProIntro Web Volume 6 will do the rest.

ProIntro Web Volume 6 background controls allow users to add color tint to the media below ProIntro presets with a pick from the color wheel. Additionally, blur and saturation controls are provided to allow editors to achieve greater contrast between title elements and the scene below. Use ProIntro’s background controls to create unique and styled looks that will enhance the title animation.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple FCPX. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.