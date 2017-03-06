In today’s fast-paced retail environment driven by mobile users, it is critical to deliver messaging and creative about a relevant product or service in real-time—because that will be the difference between a sale and a missed opportunity.

Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today introduced its patent-pending machine learning technology dubbed Neuron as a significant enhancement to the company’s flagship Jivox IQ platform. In addition, the company today unveiled its first new machine learning-based app – the Jivox IQ Ad Content Recommendation Engine.

Developed by Jivox and its team of data scientists, Neuron is a technology stack that enables machine-learning applications to be developed and deployed within the Jivox IQ platform to bring greater scale and efficiencies to personalization in digital marketing.

Jivox’s Neuron machine learning is built upon the Jivox Personalization Hub, an advanced technology framework employing in-memory database technology capable of storing—and processing within milliseconds—petabytes of data. The Personalization Hub is used by Neuron machine-learning algorithms that are continuously applied to determine, in real-time, the best ways to personalize creative and messaging to individuals while they are still “in market” for a product or service.

“Jivox’s Neuron machine learning technology and the recommendation engine application are game changing,” said Diaz Nesamoney, CEO of Jivox. “Not only in the way we personalize creative and messaging at scale through autonomous decisioning, but also extending this innovation to brands as they build a one-to-one experience with their customers.”

Added Nesamoney, “Traditional recommendation engines operate in batch mode. And often by the time product recommendations have been processed, the user is no longer in the market for that product or service. In today’s fast-paced retail environment driven by mobile users, it is critical to deliver messaging and creative about a relevant product or service in real-time—because that will be the difference between a sale and a missed opportunity.”

INTRODUCING JIVOX'S FIRST MACHINE-LEARNING APP: THE AD CONTENT RECOMMENDATION ENGINE

Jivox built its recommendation engine using a hybrid of content-based and collaborative filtering methods, bringing this innovation to personalized ad content. This highly intelligent, self-learning, data-driven decisioning app helps marketers take the manual guesswork out of product recommendations—and deliver more precise, relevant and impactful campaigns.

“Content-based recommendations focus on product attributes, such as categories, pricing and tags,” said Nesamoney. “For example, the Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Highlander are similar to the Toyota 4Runner, so users may also want to look at these. Collaborative filtering is used to create micro-segments of audiences based on their past browsing and buying behavior.”

Jivox’s Recommendation Engine views products from the standpoint of a consumer’s past interactions with them on websites: browsed or searched, clicked, rated and liked, saved in their virtual shopping cart, and purchased. The behavior of individual micro segments determines ad content recommendations.

“The ‘people like you who bought a triathlon time-trial bicycle also bought a wetsuit’ is typical of a behavior-clustering recommendation,” Nesamoney continued. “This is a key differentiation in Jivox’s approach: enable customers to predict and serve messages with increased precision and relevance. We are seeing customers across different sectors expressing enthusiasm for one-to-one customer experience—an indication of an important shift from simple retargeting to much more sophisticated personalization.”

Powered by Neuron machine learning, Jivox’s new Recommendation Engine scales to millions of products and millions of consumers. It continuously monitors and learns from campaign performance data—and predicts which product, creative and messages are most likely to appeal to that consumer.

The Recommendation Engine is available immediately as an add-on product for Jivox IQ Platform customers. For more information about Jivox’s Neuron machine learning technology or the recommendation engine, please visit http://www.jivox.com.

Neuron will be showcased live at the 2017 SXSW, between March 12 and 13, and will be featured at the SXSW CMO Clubhouse event hosted by You & Mr Jones located in W Hotel Central Austin. Jivox invites brands, agencies and media to a demonstration of Neuron’s capabilities, highlighting recommendation engine case studies for key industries such as retail and e-commerce, CPG, travel and hospitality, automotive, entertainment and financial services. Please contact Jivox for more information.

NEURON MACHINE LEARNING

Neuron machine learning and artificial intelligence technology powers all the core algorithms that drive personalization across the Jivox IQ platform. Neuron helps brands discover micro-segments of prospects, in-market buyers and shoppers in intent-rich micro-moments. Importantly, Neuron connects the dots between people, data and trigger moments to generate personalized messages in real time. The Jivox machine learning technology enables brands to process vast amounts of data, learn and detect patterns, predict and optimize outcomes to produce the best performing marketing campaigns.

PERSONALIZATION HUB

Jivox Personalization Hub is an advanced in-memory, real-time database technology framework that stores and processes petabytes of brand first-party data, third-party data, and campaign data. Using advanced matching algorithms, Personalization Hub ensures personalization, sequential messaging and conversation tracking, and attribution match consumers across all their devices.

ABOUT JIVOX

Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing. We connect brands with their audiences in the most personalized way: using big data and machine learning to serve relevant messages in their purchase-intent micro moments across all channels. Our flagship Jivox IQ is purpose-built to assemble and deliver 1:1 messages on-the-fly—through advertisements, email and social media. Powered by Neuron™ Machine Learning technology, this intelligent platform helps brands deliver, at scale, thousands of hyper-personalized messages through a real-time omni-channel experience—all made possible by integration with data of every kind: proprietary, audience, contextual, campaign. Jivox is trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Toyota, Cars.com, Sony, REI, Bayer, Priceline.com, and more.