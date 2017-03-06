EDM Duo, Dasmeter, Officially Releases Debut Album: Evolution

Evolution by dasmeter “We’ve been incredibly humbled and blown away from the reaction to Evolution. Though musical production is our passion, we never dreamed our debut album would have such a positive response from so many listeners,” said Michael Angelastro.

Dasmeter, an EDM/Electronica duo of real-life brothers who are passionate about capturing life’s most powerful emotions in their originally developed and produced tracks, this past month officially released their highly anticipated debut album, Evolution, as a follow-up to their two first hit singles of 2015: Mercury and Commodore.

Developed to address a dark and painful time in a person’s life when they are enduring something as fracturing as a divorce, Evolution chronicles the devastation of betrayal, broken vows, questioning everything through that intense hurt, and ultimately finding a glimmer of hope with the last track “New Beginnings” rounding out the album.

“Evolution covers the topic of surrendering to the fact that after a divorce or devastating breakup, no matter who’s involved, both people end up losing their best friends at the end of it all,” said Darren Sessions (a.k.a. heavydms), Co-Founder and member of Dasmeter. “There’s nothing that can be done to avoid that kind of utter ruin, and this album seeks to capture the raw emotional feelings endured during such a catastrophic period.”

Dasmeter released the debut album officially on January 29, 2017 with little expectation for reception or reaction. They claim they went through with making the album mostly for therapeutic reasons and less for widespread acclaim.

Dasmeter’s first two singles, Mercury and Commodore, garnered the band 11k fans on Facebook and about 2k fans on Twitter. But, with the arrival of Evolution, they are now over 80k fans across all of their social media platforms. To the duo’s surprise, they climbed the ReverbNation charts as an artist, and currently hold the #2 spot in the United States and the #4 spot in the world in the Electronica genre. They are resting at #235 across all genres worldwide presently.

“We’ve been incredibly humbled and blown away from the reaction to Evolution,” said Michael Angelastro (a.k.a. Astro), Co-Founder and member of Dasmeter. “Though musical production is our passion, we never dreamed our debut album would have such a positive response from so many listeners. We’ve had 600 people crowd review our new album, and they’re even comparing us to the likes of Skrillex, Tiesto, deadmau5, and Depeche Mode – but, with our own unique sound.”

Dasmeter stated that a lot of quality material was cut from the final Evolution album, ensuring they are already hard at work creating their sophomore follow-up to the wildly successful first EDM/Electronica introduction.

Dasmeter was officially formed in October 2014. The duo’s sound is described as one that combines electronic, orchestral, and brass instrumentation together to shape their one-of-a-kind electronic sound.

For more information, or to follow their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, ReverbNation, SoundCloud and Youtube channel, visit: http://dasmeter.com/.