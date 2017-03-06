ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is low-calorie and available in a variety of delicious flavors with a clean label that does not compromise taste or texture.

ProYo, the innovative company known for delivering category-leading levels of protein in the frozen aisle, today announced it will launch a line of High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams at Natural Products Expo West 2017. Delivering 10g of protein (35g per 14oz container) in every 120-calorie serving, along with only 2g of fat, the High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams provide unrivaled levels of balanced nutrition along with an ice cream taste and texture that’ll blow away the better-for-you ice cream competition. Plus, like all ProYo products, the High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams are made with clean ingredients, including rBGH- and rBST-free milk. They’re also Non-GMO, Low Glycemic, and certified gluten-free and OU-D Kosher. ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is the perfect solution for anyone who loves ice cream but wants more from every delicious bite.

ProYo is dedicated to creating foods that inspire and power people to dig into life and do more every day. According to Mintel data, the total ice cream and sherbet category has reached more than $12 billion and more than 20 percent of consumers are now purchasing premium, better-for-you ice creams, presenting a competitive sub-category. Furthermore, 34 percent of consumers say they are willing to pay more for premium ice cream than conventional ice cream, especially for brands with added health benefits, resulting in many leading premium ice cream brands growing by double-digits year over year. However, consumers are sharing dissatisfaction with marketed better-for-you ice creams due to the presence of artificial ingredients, sweeteners, and/or a poor taste or texture.

As ProYo has done in the past, the company saw an opportunity to enter the market with a category-leading offering that combines high levels of protein with balanced nutrition; clean ingredients (there are no artificial colors or flavors, and no binders, gums or preservatives in ProYo); a creamy, rich texture; and flavors that stack up to traditional ice cream.

“When I started ProYo, I was inspired to create the ultimate nutritionally-balanced treat - food that everyone could eat, and would actually want to,” said Nathan Carey, founder and president of ProYo. “I’m so proud to give our fans and retail partners what they’ve asked for - high protein, low-fat and low-calorie ice cream available in a variety of delicious flavors with a clean label that does not compromise taste or texture.”

ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams (MSRP $5.49 - 14oz container) are available in seven delicious flavors to satisfy the whole family, including: Dutch Chocolate, Blueberry Pomegranate, Mint Chip, Vanilla Bean, Mocha, Coconut and Dark Chocolate Toffee. Compared to other better-for-you ice creams, ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams are the perfect high protein treat for anytime of day that provide endless possibilities. From breakfast bowls/smoothies to banana splits, ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is a versatile option. People, regardless of age, can make their own favorite treat without the guilt.

ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is a nutrition-packed food that’s perfect for millennials who are looking for convenient, delicious and nutritious foods that can be enjoyed alone or in a mini meal. Additionally, with its combined powerhouse of protein and other important nutrients, ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is a smart option for active adults who are looking for a better way to recover after a workout or start their day in the right way. ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is an all-family treat that moms can feel good about and that kids will love eating. Free from gluten, soy, and GMOs, ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream is also a healthy and delicious option for those who need or choose to follow a special diet, or who have specific dietary recommendations from a nutritionist or doctor.

Building the ProYo Brand

ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams are available now for retailer purchase and are starting to hit shelves at several regional and national retailers, including Kroger and select divisions of Safeway. The company expects ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams to be available nationwide by this summer. These distribution gains are due in part to the company’s ongoing partnership with IGNITE Sales Management, a leading, integrated business partner providing growth for manufacturers and their brands through expert people, proven processes, planning systems and established connectivity. Shoppers will be able to find ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Cream merchandised in the freezer aisle alongside other premium ice cream pints.

ProYo has a robust marketing plan in place to help drive awareness and support the distribution of the new ice creams, starting with an aggressive pricing and promotions plan at retail that will make it an easy decision for shoppers to add ProYo High Protein Low Fat Ice Creams to their carts. Beyond the shelf, the company supports its retailers through sampling events, strategic partnerships, public relations and other awareness and community giving programs. In 2017, ProYo will also implement a strong social and digital media campaign to drive awareness, trial and sales.

To learn more about ProYo, buyers are invited to visit the company’s booth in Hall D #4652 at Natural Products Expo West from March 10-12, 2017. More information can also be found at proyos.com, and by connecting to the company using @ProYoTreats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About PROYO

ProYo, based in Santa Barbara, Calif., was founded on the belief that healthy living is a foundation for a fun and rewarding lifestyle. Every product we create is built to inspire and power people to dig into life and do more every day. ProYo delivers amazing taste with balanced nutrition, including category-leading levels of protein, and low levels of fat and calories. ProYo products are non-GMO, low glycemic, certified gluten-free, OU-D Kosher, and are free from artificial colors and stabilizers. Enjoy ProYo products throughout your day on-the-go, as a smoothie base, post workout fuel or satisfying dessert. Visit proyos.com to learn more about our products and find stores near you, and connect with @ProYoTreats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for daily inspiration and recipe ideas.

